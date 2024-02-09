Investornewsbreaks - Perfect Moment Ltd. (NYSE American: PMNT) Shares Pricing On Expected $8M Initial Public Offering

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Perfect Moment (NYSE American: PMNT) , a luxury lifestyle brand that combines fashion and technical performance for its ranges of skiwear, outerwear, swimwear and activewear, announced the pricing of its initial public offering. The offering, which is expected to close on Feb. 12, 2024, is comprised of 1,334,000 shares of common stock at $6 per share; gross proceeds of the offering are projected to reach an estimated $8 million, before deductions. The company noted that it has also granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase an additional 200,100 shares of common stock to cover any overallotments. Shares are expected to begin trading on the NYSE American market under the symbol PMNT. According to the announcement, Perfect Moment plans to use funds from the offering for general corporate purposes, including working capital, sales and marketing activities, and general and administrative matters.

About Perfect Moment

Perfect Moment is a luxury lifestyle brand that combines fashion and technical performance for its ranges of skiwear, outerwear, swimwear and activewear. Perfect Moment creates apparel and products that feature what it believes is an unmatched combination of fashion, form, function and fun for women, men and children. The idea for the Perfect Moment brand was born in Chamonix, France, in 1984, when the professional skier and extreme sports filmmaker Thierry Donard began making apparel for his team of free-ride skiers and surfers. Donard used his experience to create designs that were characterized by quality, style and performance to enable his athletes to achieve their perfect ski run or wave ride: that“perfect moment.” His designs, which combine high-performance materials with daring prints and colors, were inspired by his team of free-ride skiers and surfers. Today, the brand continues to draw on its rich heritage of performance garments and statement designs. Retro-inspired vivid and bold color palettes complement technical fabrics to deliver fashion, form, function and fun for women, men and children. For more information about the company, visit .

