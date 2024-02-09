Investornewsbreaks Sustain Southern California Prepares To Host This Month's Sustainable Agriculture And Food Systems Event

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Sustain Southern California (Sustain SoCal), a nonprofit organization, has announced its upcoming

Innovating toward Sustainable Agriculture and Food Systems

event. The conference is slated for Feb. 20, 2024, in Irvine, California, and is designed to present years of sustainability experience and gather renowned experts in the innovative agriculture space. Event speakers include A. G. Kawamura, a founding member of Orange County Produce LLC.; Jacob Raykhelson, senior manager of environmental sustainability at the Walt Disney Company; Darren Haver, director of UC ANR Research and Extension Center System; Adrian Hightower, PhD,

PE, ENV-SP, sustainability and resilience manager at the Metropolitan Water District of Southern California; Andrew Arentowicz, CEO of 50/50 Foods Inc.; and Mike Learakos, CEO of Abound Food Care. According to the announcement, the event will be a can't-miss gathering for those interested in sustainable food, farming and the future of agriculture, with recognized pioneers and policy experts from Southern California and surrounding regions converging to share their perspectives, insights and vision regarding the direction of sustainability in today's food and agriculture landscape.

“Recent scientific research

from the U.S. EPA found that the agricultural sector accounted for 10% of greenhouse gas emissions in the United States in 2021,” said Sustain SoCal president and CEO C. Scott Kitcher in the press release.“Given the sheer importance of lowering emissions and mitigating the lasting impacts of climate damage, it is crucial that we begin to make ever-greater strides towards a truly sustainable agricultural and food system. The sector also pressurizes other natural resources such as soil health and water ecosystems. In addition, the myriad linkages of the agriculture and food sector to the broader biodiversity and nutrition underscore the importance of this sector. We are thrilled to have a tremendous lineup of highly experienced speakers to share their invaluable expertise in this area with our attendees. This is a must-attend event for everyone, especially in Southern California and beyond.”

To learn more about the event, visit

To view the full press release, visit

About Sustain SoCal

Sustain SoCal, a nonprofit organization, accelerates sustainability and economic growth through innovation, collaboration and education in Southern California. The organization has a 10-year history of exploring and implementing pragmatic, real-world solutions to the challenges created by growth, change and inefficiency. The company conducts conferences, workshops and networking events that lead to initiatives that positively impact the region's economic progress and sustainability. For more information, visit the company's website at .

About InvestorWire

InvestorWire

(“IW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on advanced wire-grade press release syndication for private and public companies and the investment community. It is one of 60+ brands within

the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, IW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, IW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. IW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorWire website applicable to all content provided by IW, wherever published or re-published:

/Disclaimer

InvestorWire

Los Angeles, CA



310.299.1717 Office

...

InvestorWire is powered by

IBN