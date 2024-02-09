DDO Blockchain Ecosystem: Empowering The Real Economy With“Smart Mining Machine”

(MENAFN- TimesNewswire )





The DDO intelligent blockchain ecosystem has pioneered the development of the proprietary DEPIN (Distributed Elastic Physical Infrastructure Network) network protocol, along with the customization and development of smart mining machines supporting shared WiFi, Memory, and GPU resources. The computational resources within the ecosystem, combined with large-scale artificial intelligence models, facilitate elastic scheduling across various real-world economic scenarios, providing enhanced capabilities.







Key Underlying Architectures of DDO Smart Mining M achine:

1 Technology

Distributed Ledger: DDO's intelligent blockchain utilizes decentralized and tamper-resistant distributed ledger technology to record all transactions and status information of mining machines, ensuring network transparency and security.

Smart Contracts: Smart contracts on the DDO blockchain enable resource sharing and scheduling among mining machines, automatically executing contract conditions to ensure fair resource distribution and transaction transparency.

2 Network Protocol

Elastic Scheduling Algorithm: DDO's intelligent blockchain has developed an advanced elastic scheduling DEPIN protocol algorithm that dynamically allocates WiFi, memory, and GPU resources based on demand. This algorithm involves key technologies such as load balancing and predictive resource scheduling.

Network Topology: The DEPIN protocol of DDO's intelligent blockchain redefines the network topology to support fast communication and resource transfer between mining machines.

3 WiFi Technology

Network Slicing and Virtual Networks: DDO's intelligent blockchain employs network slicing technology to divide the WiFi network into multiple virtual networks. Each mining machine can individually or collectively share one or more network slices, enabling flexible network resource management.

Quality of Service (QoS) Guarantee: DDO's intelligent blockchain ensures the quality of service for shared WiFi networks, significantly improving network latency and bandwidth specifications, especially during large-scale AI model training and inference processes.

4 and GPU Resource Management

Containerization and Virtualization Technology: DDO's intelligent blockchain uses containerization and virtualization technology to abstract memory and GPU resources into assignable units, enabling elastic scheduling of these resources.

Resource Monitoring and Scheduler: Real-time monitoring of memory and GPU resources in mining machines is crucial for DDO's intelligent blockchain, with dynamic scheduling performed by the scheduler based on demand.

5 of Large AI Models

Distributed Training: DDO's intelligent blockchain, based on the ChatGPT large model, develops an exclusive AI power brain for distributed training, dispersing training tasks across multiple mining machines to accelerate the training process.

Model Inference: For inference tasks, DDO's intelligent blockchain can deploy different parts of models on multiple mining machines to achieve acceleration.

6 in Security and Privacy Technologies

Encryption Technology: DDO's intelligent blockchain uses encryption technology to secure communication and stored data, ensuring the safety of transactions and data.

Identity Authentication: DDO's intelligent blockchain employs blockchain-based identity authentication mechanisms to ensure that only legitimate participants can access shared resources.

7 Optimization and Tuning

Algorithm Optimization: DDO's intelligent blockchain continuously optimizes algorithms for resource scheduling and network transmission, enhancing the overall system performance.

Hardware Optimization: Continuous optimization of mining machine hardware, including memory and GPU, is undertaken to improve computing and storage performance.

8 Compliance

Smart Contract Compliance: DDO's intelligent blockchain ensures that smart contract design complies with regulatory requirements, especially in areas such as finance and privacy.

Network Privacy Protection: DDO's intelligent blockchain incorporates privacy protection technology to ensure the comprehensive safeguarding of user privacy during the shared resource process.

In summary, leveraging the eight foundational technologies mentioned above, the DDO intelligent blockchain aims to establish an efficient, flexible, and secure data-integrated artificial intelligence computing network. This network supports elastic scheduling of resources globally, catering to the diverse needs of real-world economic applications.







DDO Intelligent Blockchain Empowers Five Major Real Economy Sectors:

1 Cities and Intelligent Transportation

DDO's shared WiFi capability in smart mining machines can contribute to building intelligent transportation systems in smart cities, providing high-speed, low-latency network connectivity to facilitate communication and collaboration among smart vehicles. The elastic resource scheduling capability based on the DEPIN protocol enables DDO to allocate network, memory, and GPU resources effectively in different city areas, optimizing city services and management.

2

The memory and GPU resources of DDO's smart mining machines can be utilized for large-scale data processing tasks in healthcare, such as medical image processing and genomics. Blockchain technology ensures data security and privacy. The DEPIN network protocol enables elastic networking of medical devices, facilitating real-time transmission and analysis of medical data.

3 and Internet of Things (IoT)

DDO's intelligent blockchain can achieve elastic connectivity for IoT devices through the DEPIN network protocol, promoting the smart and automated transformation of the manufacturing industry. The shared memory and GPU resources of smart mining machines enhance the efficiency and quality of large-scale data processing, simulation, and optimization in manufacturing.

4 Services

DDO's intelligent blockchain, built on blockchain technology, can be employed to construct a secure and transparent financial services platform. Smart contracts automate financial transactions, improving efficiency and transparency. The DEPIN network protocol can be used for resource scheduling in the financial industry, ensuring sufficient computing resources during peak periods for transactions and settlements.

5

The resources of DDO's smart mining machines can be used for high-performance computing, promoting research and data analysis in the education sector. The DEPIN network protocol facilitates resource sharing between schools and educational institutions, enhancing the utilization efficiency of educational resources.

In conclusion, the DDO intelligent blockchain empowers the entire value chain of the real economy, optimizing resource utilization, improving productivity, and service levels across various sectors. Simultaneously, it ensures the security of data and privacy protection, driving the real economy towards digitization and intelligence.