Rain Next Week: Met


2/9/2024 2:07:53 PM

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Department of Meteorology Friday said the weather will be partly cloudy to cloudy with a chance of rain from the beginning of next week. The light to moderate rains may persist throughout the week, The Met Department added. The rain may become thundery in some areas accompanied by strong sudden wind.
The Met Department also urged all to be cautious and follow safety guidelines during thunderstorms and depend official sources only for weather information.

