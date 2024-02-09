Rain Next Week: Met

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Department of Meteorology Friday said the weather will be partly cloudy to cloudy with a chance of rain from the beginning of next week. The light to moderate rains may persist throughout the week, The Met Department added. The rain may become thundery in some areas accompanied by strong sudden wind.
The Met Department also urged all to be cautious and follow safety guidelines during thunderstorms and depend official sources only for weather information.
MENAFN09022024000067011011ID1107833912
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.