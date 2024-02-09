AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023 LOC Redistributed Unused Food

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023 Local Organising Committee (LOC) partnered with local charity Hifz Alnaema to redistribute unused food on match days to workers and other beneficiaries as part of its wider tournament sustainability strategy.

Local experts at Hifz Alnaema- Qatar's first food bank -were responsible for collecting surplus food from the tournament's nine venues and arranging for its redistribution to beneficiaries.

Jassim al-Jassim, CEO of the AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023, said:“With the Asian Cup, our focus has not only been to deliver the best football experience to fans, but also to maintain the highest sustainability standards. We are delighted to partner with Hifz Alnaema who have supported us in the area of food waste management, particularly with the safe redistribution of unused food. We are keen on utilising this tournament to make a positive difference in every manner possible.”

To date, Hifz Alnaema have supported over 3.76mn beneficiaries and distributed over 3.8mn meals. In addition to distributing unused food, the local charity supported the LOC with services such as meal planning and order customisation to minimise unconsumed meals.

The final of the 24-nation tournament is being played Saturday between Qatar and Jordan at Lusail Stadium at 6.30pm. Qatar is hosting the AFC Asian Cup for a record third time after 1988 and 2011.

