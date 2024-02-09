Visit Qatar, Qatar Airways Launch Stopover Flight Packages

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Visit Qatar and Qatar Airways have launched stopover flight packages in Doha, as part of their joint efforts to promote Qatar and strengthen its position as a premier tourist destination to be added to passengers' targeted destination.

Qatar Tourism (QT) president HE Saad bin Ali al-Kharji and Qatar Airways Group CEO engineer Badr Mohammed al-Meer made the announcement at Msheireb Downtown Doha, in the presence of a group of international media representatives as part of an extensive familarisation trip.

Through Discover Qatar (DQ), Qatar Airways' destination management company, passengers can now choose one of the stopover flights, which enhances Doha's presence as an ideal stopover destination thanks to its abundance of tourist experiences and unique benefits.

Visit Qatar and DQ's stopover packages offer five options at over 100 hotels for travellers embarking on their journey on Qatar Airways' network of over 170 destinations.

Standard: choice of over 100 four-star hotels, is the best value stopover package, offering 24 hours check in and prices starting at $14 per person per night. Premium: choice of 5-star hotels. Premium with Beach Access: choice of 5-star hotels with access to Doha Sands Beach, West Bay. Luxury: choice of 5-star luxury hotels including breakfast. All-Inclusive Beach: choice of 5-star hotels including breakfast and all-inclusive beach access to Doha Sands Beach, West Bay.

All stopover packages include 24-hour check-in facilities and can be tailored to add-on options including airport assistance, transfers and a range of tours and experiences, such as City and Desert Tours. More information about stopover travel packages are here .

Commenting at the press conference, al-Kharji, said:“It is imperative to highlight that in 2023, the number of travelers and hotel room nights for stopovers in Qatar more than doubled compared to 2022 as a direct result of Qatar Airways flying to over 177 international destinations.

"January 2024, witnessed another remarkable achievement with over 700,000 visitors, setting a new monthly record, we are continuing this growth, with the aim of welcoming six million annual visitors by 2030. These statistics underscore the significant accomplishments and momentum of Qatar's tourism sector, solidifying its status as a leading premier international destination”.

He concluded:“Qatar will grow and improve assets and attractions as we will witness the unveiling of new attractions, such as the Meryal Waterpark and Ras Abrouq. Visit Qatar emphasises its keenness in providing overall service excellence for visitors to have a well-rounded Middle Eastern experience in one accessible, safe, and must-visit destination”.

Engineer al-Meer, said:“Our 2024 network expansion offers a very exciting summer schedule, which includes our resumption to Venice and our new route to Hamburg, along with increased frequencies on various international routes."

MENAFN09022024000067011011ID1107833907