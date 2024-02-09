Amir Visits Doha Jewellery And Watches Exhibition

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani visited on Friday the 20th Doha Jewellery and Watches Exhibition at Doha Exhibition and Convention Center.

During his tour of the exhibition pavilions, His Highness the Amir was briefed on the latest products from companies in the jewellery and watch sector. He also listened to the highlights of the exhibition in its current edition and its local economic and cultural contributions.

His Highness the Amir visited the pavilions dedicated to Qatari designers participating in the exhibition, where they have showcased their products designed with Qatari, Arab, and Islamic identities.

