Prime Minister Participates In Consultative Meeting In Riyadh To Discuss Developments In Israeli War On Gaza

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Riyadh: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani participated in a consultative meeting to discuss the developments of the Israeli war on the Gaza Strip, held in Riyadh upon the invitation of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia HH Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah Al-Saud.

Also, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan HE Dr. Ayman Al Safadi, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the United Arab Emirates HH Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Arab Republic of Egypt HE Sameh Shoukry, and Secretary-General of the Executive Committee of the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) and Civil Affairs Minister HE Hussein Al Sheikh participated in the meeting.

Their Highnesses and Excellencies the Ministers emphasized during the meeting the necessity to end the war on the Gaza Strip and achieve an immediate and complete ceasefire, ensuring the protection of civilians in accordance with international humanitarian law. They also called for lifting all restrictions hindering the entry of humanitarian aid into the Strip, expressing their support for the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) and urging all supporters to fulfill their humanitarian duties towards Palestinian refugees.

Furthermore, they emphasized the importance of taking irreversible steps to implement the two-state solution, recognizing the State of Palestine along the lines of June 4, 1967, with East Jerusalem as its capital, in accordance with relevant international resolutions. They affirmed that the Gaza Strip is an integral part of the occupied Palestinian territory and reiterated their categorical rejection of all forced displacement operations.