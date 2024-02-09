Qatar-Turkiye Joint Economic And Trade Commission Holds Inaugural Session In Istanbul

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Istanbul: Minister of Commerce and Industry HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Qassim Al-Thani and Minister of Trade of the Republic of Turkiye HE Dr. Omer Bolat chaired the inaugural session of the Qatar-Turkiye Joint Economic and Trade Commission (JETCO) held in Istanbul, Turkiye.

HE the Minister of Commerce and Industry expressed his pleasure in participating in this meeting, which discusses many important topics of mutual interest, affirming his confidence that the outcomes of this meeting will contribute to enhancing and consolidating the frameworks of integrated strategic cooperation between the two countries.

He pointed out that the Qatari-Turkish strategic partnership, built on solid foundations, leads both countries and serves as a model in the map of bilateral and regional alliances. He added that this partnership derives its strength and sustainability from the historical ties and spirit of solidarity between the two countries and their peoples.

HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Qassim Al-Thani clarified that the economic challenges and transformations witnessed by the world represent incentives to intensify joint work aiming to increase the volume of trade to levels that reflect the great potentials available in the markets of both countries. He noted the remarkable development in the trade exchange, which increased by 16.7 percent from USD1.8 billion in 2021 to over USD2.2 billion in 2022.

He expressed his anticipation for further steps to enhance fruitful cooperation mechanisms and exploit the available potentials and opportunities in various economic and investment fields to achieve the common interests of both countries and their peoples.

During the sessions of the Qatar-Turkiye Joint Economic and Trade Commission, the sides reviewed areas of cooperation in various sectors including trade, investment, manufacturing industries, logistics services, information technology, digital services, financial services, food, agriculture, healthcare, and education.

Both sides agreed to take the necessary steps to advance the approach of strengthening trade and investment cooperation between the two countries, with the aim of increasing the volume of trade exchange and facilitating the flow of goods, services, and investments between them.