Texas Tech Chooses TXU Energy To Power The University System

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Multi-year partnership includes scholarship funding and significant rebates for energy efficiency projects

LUBBOCK, Texas, Feb. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TXU Energy, the #1 electricity choice of Texans, today announced it has been chosen as the energy provider of Texas Tech University. Through this multi-year partnership, TXU Energy will provide electricity to the Texas Tech University System (TTU System), including the Texas Tech University and Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center campuses located in Lubbock.

Through this leading-edge contract, the TTU System joins tens of thousands of its Lubbock neighbors being served by TXU Energy. The partnership is designed to meet the unique needs of the city's largest employer and thousands of students, with an investment in scholarships and significant rebates for energy efficiency projects.

"Since electricity choice arrived in Lubbock, we've kept it simple – offering straightforward, affordable electricity plans, backed by the strong reputation of a Texas company you can trust," said Gabe Castro, senior vice president of business markets for TXU Energy. "We're pleased to see this approach resonated with Texas Tech and that Red Raider Nation will soon join the millions of Texans who put their confidence in TXU Energy every day. Wreck 'em!"

In partnership with the TTU System, TXU Energy is proud to invest in scholarships. In addition, to help Texas Tech University meet its cost-savings and sustainability goals, TXU Energy will also provide Greenback dollars

– rebates for making energy-efficiency improvements at university facilities. These dollars can fund new or existing energy efficiency projects and come with expert guidance on implementation.

As the #1 electricity choice of Texans, TXU Energy has earned a 5-star service rating - the highest rating from the independent Public Utility Commission of Texas (PUCT) and offers customers 24/7 service.

You can sign up for a Lubbock electricity plan online or call 800-TXU-SAVE.



About TXU Energy

As the #1 electricity choice of Texans, we're passionate about creating experiences and solutions tailored to fit the needs of our customers, including electricity plans, online tools to help save, renewable energy options, and more. TXU Energy is also committed to cultivating a dynamic and enjoyable workplace where all our people can succeed. Visit txu for more. TXU Energy is a subsidiary of Vistra (NYSE: VST ). REP #10004

SOURCE TXU Energy