La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries & Decor Announces Living Room Comfort Collection

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries & Decor in Davenport has launched a new collection of living room furniture designed to help homeowners create a space that supports mindfulness and self-care.

The design team at La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries & Decor appreciates that home is the place where people look to find a serene and calming environment that can support their mental health and provide them with a refuge from the busy world outside. That's why, with the release of their new wellness-focused living room furniture collection, they are helping homeowners in Davenport to create a space that supports mindfulness and self-care.

The design team at La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries & Decor also knows that, while most people want to take more time for themselves, people tend to be more stressed, anxious and overworked than ever. However, they believe that even in the busiest of times, a person's home can be a place where they can really relax if they pick the right design scheme and the right pieces of furniture.

In their new collection of relaxation and comfort-enhancing living room furniture, La-Z-Boy is retailing a selection of thoughtfully designed, ergonomic and plush sofas, including sectional sofas, loveseats, recliners, lazy boys, and ottomans that have been made specifically with the intention of helping users unwind and recharge.

A spokesperson for La-Z-Boy's design team said,“With our new collection, you can invest in furniture that embraces both style and mental well-being, and create a sanctuary where you can unwind and find peace.”

The furniture makers and retailers have used high-quality materials in making their new living room collection to ensure that they provide shoppers with long-lasting comfort and with soft, inviting fabrics. Their design team has also given great attention to fabric shades that create a calming feeling and encourage the mind to naturally rest and rejuvenate, like Cloud, a muted sea green, Lentil, a mottled light olive hue, and Seaspray, their unique take on a softly variegated off-white.

La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries & Decor Davenport store can be found at 4775 Elmore Avenue. They offer both a premium in-store experience and convenient online shopping.

The store's spokesperson added,“Explore our range of furniture designed to foster mental well-being. Transform your home into a space that promotes relaxation and positive vibes, and create an environment that nurtures your mind, body, and soul.”

