'I Can't Change Myself': Why Did Jaya Bachchan Apologise In Rajya Sabha?

Recently, the parliamentarian made headlines for her stern remarks against Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar during the ongoing Budget Session of Parliament. However, Bachchan chose to speak differently for the last time in the House. In her farewell speech, Jaya Bachchan admitted that she is short-tempered, but she never intended to hurt anyone President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Thursday bid farewell to the 68 MPs of the Upper House of Parliament who retired this year her short-tempered behaviour a part of her \"nature\", the Samajwadi Party leader said,“I can't change myself. If I don't like or agree with something, I lose my cool.”\"If I behaved inappropriately with any of you, or got personal, I apologise,\" she added the retirement of the Rajya Sabha member, Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar said that the departure of the members from the house would leave a void.“It is often said that 'every beginning has an end and every end has a new beginning',” said Vice President Dhankhar.

One never retires from public service, he said and wished the members an active public life further ahead.\"This very House represents the diversity of views that our vibrant democracy shares but at the same time it reflects the unity of our purpose as well. We are here with a singular commitment of serving this great land,\" the Vice President said in his introductory remarks.\"You all have etched your name in history for being part of the democratic process in effecting transformational epochal events,\" Dhankhar said termed the Rajya Sabha tenure of the retiring members as impactful in shaping legislative policies and scrutinising government actions also paid tributes to five female retirees -- Jaya Bachchan, Vandana Chavan, Kanta Kardam, Sonal Mansingh and Amee Yajnik. All five were on the panel of vice chairpersons those who retired from the Rajya Sabha on Thursday, nine are ministers, ie Dharmendra Pradhan, Narayan Rane, Ashwini Vaishnaw, Mansukh Mandaviya, Bhupendra Yadav, Parshottam Rupala, Rajeev Chandrashekhar, V Muraleedharan, and L Murugan.

