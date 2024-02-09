Le Méridien Khao Lak Resort & Spa Launches Stay Avec Amour Package This Season Of Romance

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

KHAO LAK, PHANG NGA, THAILAND, February 10, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Le Méridien Khao Lak Resort & Spa invites guests to embark on a journey of love and enchantment with the exclusive Stay Avec Amour Package , available from February 1st to April 30th, 2024. Perfectly situated amidst the pristine beauty of Khao Lak, recently voted as the 6th honeymoon destination in the world on Tripadvisor, this special promotion promises to elevate romantic getaways with unforgettable experiences.During this captivating period, guests can immerse themselves in the romance of travel (avec amour) and indulge in the following enticing offerings:A delectable destination-inspired Avec Amour chocolate welcome amenity upon arrival.A complimentary Sparkling Kir Royale beverage to add a touch of effervescence to evenings filled with love and enchantment.In addition to these delightful treats, the package includes:Comfortable 43 sqm. accommodation in double occupancy room that comes with a private balcony overlooking the stunning pool or the turquoise water of the Andaman Sea, providing the perfect setting for romantic escapades.Daily breakfast for two, ensuring a delightful start to each day of the stay.Whether celebrating Valentine's Day, a special anniversary, or simply enjoying a spontaneous romantic retreat, guests are invited to immerse themselves in the mystical ambiance of Le Méridien Khao Lak Resort & Spa.To take advantage of the Stay Avec Amour offer and create cherished memories with a loved one, guests can book their stay between February 1st and April 30th, 2024, atFor media inquiries, please contact:Jehan AbindanCluster Senior Marketing Communications ManagerCourtyard by Marriott, Phuket Patong Beach Resort & Le Méridien Khao Lak Resort & Spa...Mobile #: +66 837329810About Le Méridien Khao Lak Resort & Spa:Nestled on the pristine Bangsak Beach in Khao Lak, Thailand, just north of Phuket International Airport, Le Méridien Khao Lak Resort & Spa offers a haven for couples, families, and event planners alike. With a choice of 10 distinct accommodations, featuring spacious balconies or private terraces with direct pool access, guests can soak in the mesmerizing views of the resort pool and the Khao Lak coastline from 269 guest rooms. Explore a diverse culinary scene at seven restaurants and bars, blending local Thai flavors and international cuisine against a backdrop of panoramic ocean vistas. Our resort provides a perfect balance of recreation and relaxation, including three signature lagoon pools, a fitness center, a Kids' Club, and curated tours of Khao Lak's natural wonders. Whether hosting an intimate gathering on the Beach Lawn or a grand event in the versatile Merlin Grand Ballroom, Le Méridien Khao Lak invites you to discover the charm of this captivating destination, offering a memorable fusion of warm hospitality and the beauty of Khao Lak's surroundings.About Le Méridien® Hotels & ResortsBorn in 1960's Paris during an era of glamorous travel, Le Méridien Hotels & Resorts continues to celebrate cultures around the world through the distinctly European spirit of savouring the good life. With nearly 120 hotels and resorts in more than 35 countries and territories, spanning from Maldives to Monaco and from Santa Monica to Sichuan, Le Méridien's engaging mid-century designed spaces coupled with chic signature programmes put a playful twist on art, coffee, sparkling cocktails, summer, family, and inspire creative-minded travellers to explore the world in style. For more information, please visit , and stay connected on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter. Le Méridien is proud to participate in Marriott Bonvoy®, the global travel program from Marriott International. The program offers members an extraordinary portfolio of global brands, exclusive experiences on Marriott Bonvoy Moments and unparalleled benefits including free nights and Elite status recognition. To enroll for free or for more information about the program, visit marriottbonvoy.About Marriott Bonvoy®Marriott Bonvoy, Marriott International's award-winning travel program and marketplace, gives members access to transformative, eye-opening experiences around the corner and across the globe. Marriott Bonvoy's portfolio of over 30 extraordinary brands offers renowned hospitality in the most memorable destinations in the world.Members can earn points for stays at hotels and resorts, including all-inclusive resorts and premium home rentals, as well as through everyday purchases with co-branded credit cards. Members can redeem their points for experiences including future stays, Marriott Bonvoy MomentsTM, or through partners for luxurious products from Marriott Bonvoy Boutiques®. With the Marriott Bonvoy app, members enjoy a level of personalization and contactless experience that allows them to travel with peace of mind. To enroll for free or for more information about Marriott Bonvoy, visit marriottbonvoy. To download the Marriott Bonvoy app, go here. Travelers can also connect with Marriott Bonvoy on Facebook, X, Instagram and TikTok.

