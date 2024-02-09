Elon Musk Plans To Discontinue His Phone Number 'In A Few Months'. Here's Why

(MENAFN
- Live Mint) "Billionaire businessman Elon Musk is planning to discontinue his phone number in the coming months. The Tesla and SpaceX CEO informed netizens on Friday that he would use only his social media platform for texts and audio/video calls. The assertion comes mere weeks after X began rolling out the feature for Android users.
“In a few months, I will discontinue my phone number and only use X for texts and audio/video calls,” the Tesla CEO tweeted had dubbed X an“global address book” while heralding the new a few months earlier. According to details shared on the X Help Center, premium subscribers have the ability to make audio and video calls while all users will be able to receive such missives.
Those with accounts on the microblogging platform will be able to make or receive calls without any phone number.“By default you're able to receive calls from accounts you follow or have in your address book (if you've previously given us access to your address book). To be able to call another user they must have sent you a Direct Message at least once before,” the X Help Center explains.(With inputs from agencies)
