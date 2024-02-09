'Rashtra-Neeti Over Rajneeti': PM Modi Tells Why His Govt Didn't Bring 'White Paper' In 2014

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday,“I could have bring the White Paper in 2014... If I had to fulfil my political aspirations, I would have presented those numbers before India (in 2014)...It would have suited me politically, but national policy wouldn't have allowed me to do it.”

PM Modi said,“If I had to satiate my political selfishness, I would have brought it (White Paper) back in 2014. I was shocked by the things that were revealed in front of me. The economic condition was worse...if I had revealed these things then...country would have lost all the confidence, people would have thought there would be no way to escape.”“I left the path of politics (rajneeti in Hindi) and chose the path of national policy (rashtra-neeti),” he added. The White Paper, comparing 10 years of economic management of the Congress-led UPA government with that of the Modi government, was tabled in Parliament on Thursday Prime

Minister was speaking at a business summit on Friday. Here are top five quotes from PM Modi's speech:

1. \"The theme of this year's global business summit is disruption development and diversification. In today's era, these are most talked about words...This is India's time. The whole world's confidence in India is increasing day by day...In Davos also, a lot of excitement could be seen for India...\"ALSO READ: Congress' 'black paper' vs govt's 'white paper': A look at last ten years from different perspectives2. \"There's a discussion among expert groups that India has transformed in 10 years...this shows how much the world believes in India...there's positive sentiment about India...this is the time when our growth rate is continuously increasing and fiscal deficit is reducing. This is the time when our exports are increasing and the current account deficit is reducing...inflation is in control.\"3. \"You will see some first principles in our overall policy - that are stability, consistency and continuity. This budget was an extension of these principles...\"4. \"We set a balance between four main factors - record productive spending in form of capital expenditure, unprecedented investment in welfare schemes, control on wasteful expenditure and financial discipline...Today people ask how did we achieve targets in all these four sphere. One of the main factors have been the matra of 'money saved is money earned'.\"5. \"Our governance model is moving forward on two streams simultaneously. On one hand, we are addressing the challenges we inherited from the 20th century. On the other hand, we are also busy in fulfilling the aspirations of the 21st century...we faced bigger challenges and achieved bigger goals...\"6. \"I want to secure the future of the coming generation before leaving. I stay away from politics where the coffer is emptied for four extra votes. Therefore in our decisions, we gave the most importance to finance management...the approach of certain parties towards electricity is such that it can lead to the destruction of the electricity system of the country. My approach is different...\"7. \"For years, the debates to bring formulas to remove poverty were done in AC rooms. Poor stayed poor but after 2014, when the son of a poor became the prime minister, the industry that was running in the name of poverty was toppled. I have reached here from poverty and therefore I know how to fight against poverty... In the last 10 years, 25 crore people escaped poverty.\"8.“In our third term, India will become third in terms of economy...In the third term, there will be more big decisions...\"9. \"I have been preparing new schemes for the last 1.5 years, to give a new direction to India's development...I have been making a roadmap. I took advice of more than 15 lakh people in different ways...work is underway and in the coming 20-30 days, it will get a final picture...\"10. \"How do you set targets for your organisation, what is the definition of success? Many would say they would set the target compared to the situation they were last year...the growth of 5-10% is deemed good. I would says this is the curse of incremental thinking. This is wrong because you are limiting yourself...I decided to work at a larger scale in comparison to what previous governments were working at...



