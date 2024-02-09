Bharat Ratna 2024: India's Top Civilian Award Conferred On 5 Eminent Personalities: Check Details

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on 9 February that former Prime Ministers PV Narasimha Rao and Chaudhary Charan Singh, alongside agricultural scientist MS Swaminathan, will be conferred the Bharat Ratna, politician and former Bihar chief minister Karpoori Thakur, and politician and former deputy prime minister Lal Krishna Advani were announced to be conferred with India's highest civilian honour year's five recipients surpass the four awarded in 1999, marking the highest number of Bharat Ratnas awarded in a single year READ: MS Swaminathan, father of Green Revolution, to be awarded Bharat Ratna: All about the agronomistHere is the list of Bharat Ratna awardees this year:1) Karpoori Thakur (Posthumous): Bihar's former chief minister and a well-known socialist leader will be posthumously honoured with Bharat Ratna. Popularly known as referred to as 'Jan Nayak' (people's leader), Thakur will become the 49th recipient of this prestigious award.2) Lal Krishna Advani: Bharatiya Janata Party stalwart and former deputy prime minister, has been associated with the party since its establishment in 1980. Apart from this Advani served as both the home minister and deputy Prime Minister under the leadership of Atal Bihari Vajpayee from 1999 to 2004. Current PM Narendra Modi disclosed that Advani would be bestowed with India's highest civilian honour on 3 February, 2024.3) Pamulaparthi Venkata Narasimha Rao (Posthumous): Ex-Prime Minister, who passed away in 2004, will be conferred with Bharat Ratna, PM Modi announced on 9 February. PV Narasimha Rao, a respected Telugu leader, served a full five-year term as prime minister from 1991 to 1996 and is widely lauded for his pivotal role in introducing economic reforms.4) Chaudhary Charan Singh (Posthumous): Another former Prime Minister and prominent Jat leader hailing from western Uttar Pradesh will be conferred with Bharat Ratna. He is known for playing a pivotal role in spearheading anti-Congress politics during an era when the party held dominant influence.5. Mankombu Sambasivan Swaminathan (Posthumous): Eminent agronomist will be the fifth person to be conferred with Bharat Ratna. Swaminathan is known for his significant contributions to agriculture and the welfare of farmers. He revolutionized Indian agriculture, ensuring both food security and prosperity for the nation.

