NCP Leader Chhagan Bhujbal Receives Threat Letter, Supporters Demand Additional Security

- Live Mint) "NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal received a threat letter from an unidentified person at his Nashik office on Friday. After the incident, his supporters are demanding additional security for the politician minister and OBC leader Chhagan Bhujbal has irked the Maratha community after opposing the state government's decision to facilitate the grant of Kunbi certificates to Marathas month, Bhujbal opposed his own government's decision to facilitate the grant of Kunbi certificates to Marathas. As Kunbis are eligible to get reservations in the OBC category, Bhujbal termed his own government's decision as granting backdoor entry to Marathas in the OBC quota Read: Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange's warns Maharashtra govt: 'Will march towards Mumbai if...'He further sharpened his attack against the Eknath Shinde government after it issued a draft notification accepting Jarange's demand that blood relatives of Marathas with Kunbi records, will be given the Kunbi certificates.\".. I have been working for the OBCs for the last 35 years... Today Marathas are included in OBC, tomorrow Patels, Jaats, and Gurjars will also be included. Strong communities will enter the OBC category this way... We will fight in every manner which can be expected in a democracy... Supreme Court said that Marathas are not backward,\" Bhujbal said earlier Read: Maharashtra: Chhagan Bhujbal attacks Sharad Pawar, says rebellion in NCP took place in his familyEarlier, this month, Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis clarified that Chhagan Bhujbal's resignation from his ministerial post was not accepted. In November, Bhujbal had said that he had resigned as a minister one of his rallies, Bhujbal said that he is not opposed to Marathas getting reservations, but he is against sharing the existing quota for the Other Backward Classes (OBCs).Meanwhile, the Maratha community, led by activist Manoj Jarange, has been agitating for inclusion in the OBC category to avail reservation in government jobs and educational institutes Bhujbal is a prominent leader of the OBC community. He was an influential leader of the undivided Shiv Sena and had quit the Bal Thackeray-founded party more than thirty years ago.
