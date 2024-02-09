Paytm Taps Ex-Sebi Boss, Others For Advice

( MENAFN - Live Mint) "Mumbai: Paytm's parent One 97 Communications Ltd on Friday said it has formed an advisory committee chaired by M. Damodaran, former chairman of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi). The committee will work with the One97 board on strengthening compliance and regulatory matters.

