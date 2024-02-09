Tension Grips UP's Bareilly As Tauqeer Raza Calls For 'Jail Bharo' Against Prayers Inside Gyanvapi Mosque

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Tension grips Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh, as Maulana Tauqeer Raza Khan, the cleric and Head of Ittehad-e-Millat Council, issued a call for a 'jail bharo' movement following Friday prayers to protest against prayer offerings inside the Gyanvapi Mosque. The announcement has prompted the local police to take precautionary measures, including sealing off Islamia Maidan and deploying Pradeshik Armed Constabulary and Rapid Action Force.

Pamphlets distributed by the IMC across different locations of the city advocate for a Jail Bharo movement. The pamphlets call upon Muslims to unite in safeguarding mosques, madrassas, tombs, and the Muslim community, including Gyanvapi, from potential violence. They urge everyone to assemble at Islamia Maidan and proceed to the Collectorate in a unified demonstration of solidarity.

In response to Maulana Tauqeer Raza Khan's call, the police have intensified security measures to prevent the proposed program from taking place. A senior police official affirmed, "We will make sure that people do not collect at any place on Friday. We have adequate forces to deal with the situation peacefully."

SP City Rahul Bhati stated that a case has been filed regarding this issue at the Kotwali police station. Tauqeer Raza and 30 members of his party have been served notices under section 149 of the CrPC. Bhati emphasized that no permission has been granted for the meeting, and strict action will be taken against anyone attempting to disrupt law and order.

Reports suggest

police teams have also been deployed around Gyanvapi and Kashi Vishwanath Temple to ensure peaceful conduct of Friday prayers.

During a press conference held two days prior, Tauqeer Raza emphasized that Muslims in India are not safe. Raza expressed distrust towards various government bodies, including the Supreme Court, the Modi government, and the ASI. He highlighted past grievances, stating that the Babri Masjid was unlawfully taken away, and Muslims remained silent for the sake of national harmony.

However, Raza asserted that Muslims would resist any attempts to seize mosques, including Gyanvapi and Idgah. He declared a firm stance against allowing Gyanvapi to be taken under any circumstances. Raza declared that the Muslim community would now engage in mass arrests and initiate a nationwide jail bharo movement. He warned that if law and order deteriorates during this movement, the government would bear responsibility.

According to media reports, Tauqeer Raza stated in Delhi that the government intends to harm him, leading to the removal of police officers assigned to his security detail.