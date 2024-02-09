Kerala: Veena Vijayan Trying To Obstruct SFIO Probe In 'Monthly Payment' Case, Says BJP

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Kottayam: BJP State President K Surendran has alleged that Exalogic has approached the Karnataka High Court to block the SFIO investigation in the monthly-payment controversy. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and his daughter Veena Vijayan are trying to obstruct the investigation when the CPM party says that there should be an investigation.

A petition has been filed in the Karnataka High Court to halt the SFIO investigation against Exalogic. The opposing parties named in the petition are the Central Government and the SFIO Director. The petition was filed by lawyer Kulkarni, and a copy of the petition has been obtained by Asianet News.

Surendran also alleged that the decision of Veena Vijayan to approach the Karnataka High Court is the wisdom of Congress leader VD Satheesan. He stated that it is also to be doubted whether VD Satheesan is also involved in this case.

Surendran said " Why didn't the CM and daughter say that the investigation should take place? Is that the party policy? The CPM leaders have to answer for this. If this is the party policy, other leaders including MV Govindan and his colleagues should stop working and go to Kashi."

He stated that VD Satheesan is closely associated with Pinarayi Vijayan and it is like saying Angamaly for Kaladi and VD Satheesan for Pinarayi Vijayan.

Meanwhile, Shone George, son of BJP leader PC George and the complainant in the monthly payment controversy case, has alleged that CM Pinarayi Vijayan's argument that his daughter Veena Vijayan started the company with his wife's pension is wrong. Veena's investment of Rs 1 lakh and loan of Rs 78 lakh are shown in the balance sheet as money used to start the company. Shone claims that the loan of Rs 78 lakhs taken from Veena, the director, is the company's capital. He said that the chief minister misled the assembly and that the assembly committee should investigate the matter.

