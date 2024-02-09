Kerala: HC Orders Probe Against Guruvayur Elephant Camp, Action Against Mahouts Who Beat Elephants

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Kochi: The Kerala High Court lashed out at the Devaswom Board on Friday (Feb 09) in the case of beating up elephants at the Guruvayur Elephant Camp (Anakkotta). The court asked whether the Devaswom Board knew what was going on in the Anakkotta. The court directed the flying squad DFO to conduct an urgent inspection at the camp and also directed them to take action against those who tame the elephants with iron rods.



Kerala: Shocking video of elephants being beaten up at Guruvayur camp surfaces (WATCH)

The High Court's intervention came while considering the earlier petition regarding the plight of Guruvayur elephants. The court examined the visuals and asked what action was taken against those who had shown cruelty to the elephants. The concerned lawyers informed that two cases have been registered by the forest department and one case by the police. The Devaswom clarified that the incident took place on January 15 and 24.

The visuals showing mahouts beating up two to three elephants surfaced yesterday. The footage shows elephants Krishna and Kesavankutty being beaten at Seeveliparambil when they were brought for a bath.



Krishna is the elephant gifted by the late former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu Jayalalithaa. The mahout started beating the jumbo when it did not sit down to take a bath. The footage also shows Kesavankutty being beaten up.

The third scene shows Gajendra, an elephant whose legs are weak, walking. The Anakkotta explained that the scenes were from a month ago. After the video came out, the Guruvayur Devaswom also ordered an investigation. The doctors reached the Anakkotta and examined the elephants and gave a report. After examining the report,

further action would be taken by the authorities.