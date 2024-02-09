Bishop Rock To Migingo: 7 Smallest Islands In The World

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The smallest islands in the world include Bishop Rock, Migingo Island, Tristan da Cunha, Nauru, Tuvalu, and Palmyra Atoll, each with unique features and histories

Located off the southwestern tip of the Isles of Scilly in England, Bishop Rock is home to a lighthouse and is often considered one of the smallest islands in the world

This small, densely populated island in Lake Victoria is disputed territory between Kenya and Uganda. Its exact size varies, but it's incredibly tiny

The most remote inhabited archipelago in the world, Tristan da Cunha is home to a small population, and its main island is quite small in size

Although technically an elevated coral atoll rather than a typical island, Nauru is one of smallest independent nations in the world, with a land area of just 21 square kilometers

Another small island nation in the Pacific Ocean, Tuvalu consists of a group of low-lying atolls and reef islands, making it one of the smallest countries in the world

An unincorporated territory of the United States located in the Pacific Ocean, Palmyra Atoll is a small ring-shaped coral reef with several islets