               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Bishop Rock To Migingo: 7 Smallest Islands In The World


2/9/2024 2:00:15 PM

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The smallest islands in the world include Bishop Rock, Migingo Island, Tristan da Cunha, Nauru, Tuvalu, and Palmyra Atoll, each with unique features and histories



Discover the world's smallest islands, from Bishop Rock to Palmyra Atoll, each with its own charm and significance in our global landscape

Bishop Rock

Located off the southwestern tip of the Isles of Scilly in England, Bishop Rock is home to a lighthouse and is often considered one of the smallest islands in the world

Migingo Island

This small, densely populated island in Lake Victoria is disputed territory between Kenya and Uganda. Its exact size varies, but it's incredibly tiny

Tristan da Cunha

The most remote inhabited archipelago in the world, Tristan da Cunha is home to a small population, and its main island is quite small in size

Nauru

Although technically an elevated coral atoll rather than a typical island, Nauru is one of smallest independent nations in the world, with a land area of just 21 square kilometers

Tuvalu

Another small island nation in the Pacific Ocean, Tuvalu consists of a group of low-lying atolls and reef islands, making it one of the smallest countries in the world

Palmyra Atoll

An unincorporated territory of the United States located in the Pacific Ocean, Palmyra Atoll is a small ring-shaped coral reef with several islets

MENAFN09022024007385015968ID1107833824

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search