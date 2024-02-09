A' Bicycle Design Award Announces Open Call For 2024 Submissions

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

A' Bicycle Design Award

A' Bicycle Design Award 2024 Seeks Innovative and Sustainable Bicycle Designs

COMO, CO, ITALY, February 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The A' Bicycle Design Award , a prestigious international competition, has officially announced its call for 2024 entries. This acclaimed award invites talented bicycle brands, innovative design agencies, forward-thinking companies, and prominent designers from around the globe to submit their most creative and visionary bicycle designs. Recognizing excellence and innovation in the field of bicycle design, the award aims to highlight exceptional contributions that push the boundaries of what is possible in cycling and product design.About the A' Bicycle Design AwardThe A' Bicycle Design Award represents a significant opportunity for professionals and brands within the bicycle industry to gain international exposure and recognition. Operating across a global stage, this competition sets the standard for excellence in bicycle design, celebrating the creativity and innovation that drive the industry forward.Submission Requirements and EvaluationEntrants are encouraged to present their designs comprehensively, highlighting their innovation, functionality, and aesthetic appeal. Submissions must include high-resolution images and a detailed textual presentation, offering jurors a full understanding of the design's purpose and benefits.Benefits of ParticipationWinners of the A' Bicycle Design Award reap considerable rewards, including the esteemed A' Design Prize . This prize package offers important exposure and recognition through a planned PR campaign, inclusion in the award yearbook, and potential for increased commercial success.Global Recognition and ExposureA' Bicycle Design Award winners will have their work showcased on an international scale, benefiting from extensive media coverage and exposure to a wide audience of design professionals, industry leaders, and cycling enthusiasts. Benefits include exhibition in Italy and other countries, as well as publication opportunities via vast media partner network.Networking and Professional GrowthThe A' Bicycle Design Award serves as a highly valuable platform for networking, offering participants the chance to connect with other key players in the design and cycling industries. Winners gain access to exclusive events, including the award ceremony and gala night in Italy, fostering opportunities for professional development.A Catalyst for InnovationBy showcasing the latest trends and breakthroughs in bicycle design, the A' Bicycle Design Award stimulates innovation within the industry, encouraging designers to explore new concepts and technologies.Impact on the Design CommunityThe A' Bicycle Design Award plays a pivotal role in setting design benchmarks, establishing high standards that contribute to the evolution of the bicycle industry and design community at large.Vision for the FutureThe A' Bicycle Design Award encourages participants to envision the future of biking, driving forward progress in sustainability, performance, and design aesthetics, aligning with the broader objectives of enhancing societal well-being and environmental responsibility.Comprehensive Evaluation CriteriaDesigns are judged on a variety of criteria, including innovation, functionality, aesthetics, environmental sustainability, and potential societal impact, ensuring a fair and comprehensive evaluation process. The award jury is 211 person strong and is composed of academics, designers and industry professionals from 51 countries.A' Design Prize in DetailA' Bicycle Design Award winners will receive the A' Design Prize, which encompasses a range of benefits designed to maximize the winner's visibility and acknowledgment in the design world and beyond. A' Design Prize includes but not limited to A' Bicycle Design Award winner logo, award certificate, exhibition and gala invitations, yearbook publication and public relations services.An Invitation to InnovateThe A' Bicycle Design Award extends an open invitation to designers, companies, and brands worldwide to demonstrate their innovation and excellence in bicycle design.Join the A' Bicycle Design Award CommunityBy participating in the A' Bicycle Design Award, entrants become part of a prestigious community of design professionals, benefiting from increased visibility, recognition, and opportunities for growth.Final WordsThe A' Bicycle Design Award presents a unique opportunity for designers and companies to showcase their innovative work on a global stage, contributing to the advancement of cycling design and technology.How to ParticipateDesigners seeking to participate in the 2024 A' Bicycle Design Award must submit their entries by February 28th, adhering to the competition's strict evaluation criteria and submission requirements. For more information on how to enter and the benefits of participation, interested parties may visit the A' Design Award website.

Makpal Bayetova

A' DESIGN AWARD & COMPETITION SRL

+39 031 497 2900

email us here