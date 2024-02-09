THE DOLDRUMS Film: Random Media Announces The Worldwide Debut Of A NOT-Coming-Of-Age Story THE DOLDRUMS

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The Doldrums-Film Poster

The Doldrums - Film Still 1

- Film ThreatLOS ANGELES, CA, USA, February 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Random Media Announces the Worldwide Debut of A NOT-Coming-Of-Age StoryTHE DOLDRUMSFilm Streaming and DVD Release Debuts Begins February 20, 2024Indie film leader Random Media and Pindorama Pictures debuts the streaming release of the poignant and relatable millennial angst drama THE DOLDRUMS, to streaming and DVD, beginning February 20, 2024. A not so coming-of-age story, it follows three high school friends whose friendship changes as the oldest, Alec, departs for college, leaving his two friends, Matt and Cole, behind. Structured in six vignettes, it presents Alec's biannual visits back to his hometown during breaks, where he finds that despite all of them growing older, his friends seem to be stagnating with deepening reliance on drugs and alcohol as their primary source of fun. Loosely based on director Leo Nussenzveig's own life, this story of“the post high school slump” traces the evolution of the characters as the friendship dissolves and one sinks deeper into degeneracy forcing him to confront alcoholism, drug abuse and even murder, as part of his journey to early adulthood. A work of fiction, THE DOLDRUMS is a dramatization a very real phenomenon of people who just can't seem to leave“the good old days."TRAILER:VimeoYouTubeLogline/Short Synopsis:As one friend goes to college, a widening divide forms between those friends left behind who never left 'the good old days.'Imdb:Running Time: 92 MinutesGenre: DramaRating: Not RatedAspect Ratio: 1920 x 816 with 5.1 AudioAvailability: on DVD and all major platforms (iTunes, Google Play, Amazon, etc.)Info/Specs:Released By/Studio: Random MediaProduction Company: Pindorama Pictures in Association with Spacesuit Media and Neon Shark Media.Director: Leonardo NussenzveigDirector of Photography: Audrey S. LinWriter: Leonardo NussenzveigEditor: Harrison BrennerProduction Design: Alicia Gill and Jaclyn GoldsteinProducers: Xai Homechan, Emma EvansExecutive Producer: Beatriz FontouraStarring: Matthew Hadley as Cole, Matthew Price as Matt, Nicolas Hansell as Alec, Marcel Shihadeh as Austin and Emma Evans as Emma.About Random Media:Random Media is a content company that acquires and distributes films on a worldwide basis through movie theatres, digital platforms, and cable, satellite, and television networks and in conventional brick and mortar retailers. Random Media is known for its commitment to building strong, supportive relationships with its filmmakers. The companies' growing library includes such acclaimed films as Hoaxed, Frank vs. God, House by the Lake and Iron Brothers.PRESS KIT - COMPLETE PHOTOS/ARTWORK HERE:# # #© 2023 PINDORAMA PICTURES, LLC

