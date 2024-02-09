THE DOLDRUMS Film: Random Media Announces The Worldwide Debut Of A NOT-Coming-Of-Age Story THE DOLDRUMS

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
The Doldrums-Film Poster
The Doldrums - Film Still 1 A Punk Rock Anti-Coming-of-Age Parable”
- Film ThreatLOS ANGELES, CA, USA, February 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Random Media Announces the Worldwide Debut of A NOT-Coming-Of-Age Story
THE DOLDRUMS
Film Streaming and DVD Release Debuts Begins February 20, 2024
Indie film leader Random Media and Pindorama Pictures debuts the streaming release of the poignant and relatable millennial angst drama THE DOLDRUMS, to streaming and DVD, beginning February 20, 2024. A not so coming-of-age story, it follows three high school friends whose friendship changes as the oldest, Alec, departs for college, leaving his two friends, Matt and Cole, behind. Structured in six vignettes, it presents Alec's biannual visits back to his hometown during breaks, where he finds that despite all of them growing older, his friends seem to be stagnating with deepening reliance on drugs and alcohol as their primary source of fun. Loosely based on director Leo Nussenzveig's own life, this story of“the post high school slump” traces the evolution of the characters as the friendship dissolves and one sinks deeper into degeneracy forcing him to confront alcoholism, drug abuse and even murder, as part of his journey to early adulthood. A work of fiction, THE DOLDRUMS is a dramatization a very real phenomenon of people who just can't seem to leave“the good old days."
TRAILER:
Vimeo
YouTube
Logline/Short Synopsis:
As one friend goes to college, a widening divide forms between those friends left behind who never left 'the good old days.'
Imdb:
Running Time: 92 Minutes
Genre: Drama
Rating: Not Rated
Aspect Ratio: 1920 x 816 with 5.1 Audio
Availability: on DVD and all major platforms (iTunes, Google Play, Amazon, etc.)
Info/Specs:
Released By/Studio: Random Media
Production Company: Pindorama Pictures in Association with Spacesuit Media and Neon Shark Media.
Director: Leonardo Nussenzveig
Director of Photography: Audrey S. Lin
Writer: Leonardo Nussenzveig
Editor: Harrison Brenner
Production Design: Alicia Gill and Jaclyn Goldstein
Producers: Xai Homechan, Emma Evans
Executive Producer: Beatriz Fontoura
Starring: Matthew Hadley as Cole, Matthew Price as Matt, Nicolas Hansell as Alec, Marcel Shihadeh as Austin and Emma Evans as Emma.
About Random Media:
Random Media is a content company that acquires and distributes films on a worldwide basis through movie theatres, digital platforms, and cable, satellite, and television networks and in conventional brick and mortar retailers. Random Media is known for its commitment to building strong, supportive relationships with its filmmakers. The companies' growing library includes such acclaimed films as Hoaxed, Frank vs. God, House by the Lake and Iron Brothers.
PRESS KIT - COMPLETE PHOTOS/ARTWORK HERE:
# # #
© 2023 PINDORAMA PICTURES, LLC
Rick Rhoades
High Roads for RANDOM MEDIA
+1 818-468-5585
email us here
Trailer-The Doldrums (film)
MENAFN09022024003118003196ID1107833813
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.