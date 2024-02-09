(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Increasing demand for intelligent business tools in the field of data analysis & rising need for increased productivity of business driving the market.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, February 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, " The Augmented Intelligence Market Size Reach USD 121.5 billion by 2030 | Top Players such as - QlikTech, Sisense and TIBCO." The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter's Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.

The global augmented intelligence market size was valued at USD 11.73 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach USD 121.57 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 26.4% from 2021 to 2030.

Rise in usage of advanced technologies such as big data, blockchain, artificial intelligence, and internet of thing among the businesses, rise in usage of digital technology, and surge in demand of business intelligence tools drive the growth of the global augmented intelligence market. Increase in advancements to adopt augmented intelligence solutions and rise in variety of data within automated processes present new opportunities in the upcoming years.

The global augmented intelligence market is segmented on the basis of component, technology, enterprise size, industry vertical, and region. By component, the market is bifurcated into software and services. By technology, it is categorized as machine learning, natural language processing, computer vision and others. On the basis of enterprise size, it is classified into large enterprises and small & medium enterprises. Depending on industry vertical, it is fragmented into IT & telecom, retail & e-commerce, BFSI, healthcare, manufacturing, automotive and others. Region-wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Based on component, the solution segment held the highest market share in 2020, holding nearly four-fifths of the total market share, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the service segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 27.9% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on enterprise size, the large enterprises segment held the largest market share in 2020, holding more than two-thirds of the total market share, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the SMEs segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 28.3% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on region, North America contributed to the highest share in terms of revenue in 2020, holding nearly two-fifths of the total market share, and is estimated to continue its dominant share by 2030. However, Asia-Pacific is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 29.2% during the forecast period.

Leading players of the global augmented intelligence market analyzed in the research include Amazon Web Services, Inc., International Business Machines Corporation, Micron Technology, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, QlikTech International AB, Salesforce, Inc., Samsung, SAP SE, Sisense Inc., and TIBCO Software Inc.

Impact of COVID-19 on Augmented Intelligence Market:

● The augmented intelligence market is projected to prosper in the COVID-19 situation, owing to various government, public, and other organizations adopting work from home culture for their employees.

● Various IT & telecom industries are adopting augmented intelligence solutions for compensating the loss suffered due to the pandemic situation and improving their market share.

● Moreover, COVID-19 created a sudden requirement of remote working for the industry. Various companies across the globe have adopted work from home culture, which is increasing the adoption of internet services. This, in turn, is expected to drive the growth of the augmented intelligence market.

