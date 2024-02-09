Industry Veteran Greg P. Haig Joins The ONUG Board

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

ONUG The Voice of the Large Enterprise

Today the ONUG Board announced the appointment of industry veteran Gregory P. Haig as its newest board member.

BOSTON, MA, USA, February 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Industry Veteran Greg P. Haig Joins The ONUG BoardFor immediate release:Boston, MA February 8, 2024: Today the ONUG Board announced the appointment of industry veteran Gregory P. Haig as its newest board member.ONUG is an organization of top technology leaders from large enterprise customers, including such firms as Citi, FedEx, Fidelity Investments, Cigna and GSK among many. The board represents the aggregate interests of the global enterprise community and collectively sets the course for the annual ONUG events and conferences along with providing insights on enterprise needs and requirements.“We are excited to have Greg join the ONUG Board. With over 35 years of experience in IT events and conferences, he provides the insight and experience that will assist the board in guiding the next generation of events and conferences for ONUG. His close association with the vendor community and IT executives is a great addition to ONUG,” said Nick Lippis, Co-Founder and Co-Chair of ONUG.Greg's extensive background includes contributing to the early development of technology industry mega events COMDEX, Networld+Interop, and Mobile World Congress, along with producing numerous events in the mobile application space. His leadership played a pivotal role in the success of major vendor-specific events, including corporate events with Microsoft and Google. Greg has been associated with ONUG since its early days. His leadership in the IT space has helped guide multiple organizations to success.Notably, Greg recently spearheaded the development of the AI Networking Summit and Alliance in collaboration with ONUG. His role in providing direction and guidance on essential AI initiatives underscores his commitment to driving innovation within the industry.Greg stated,“I am excited to be part of the ONUG Board. It is the voice of the large enterprise customer and focuses exclusively on this market's unique needs. AI represents an inflection point in enterprise technology, and will be driving innovation for the next decade.”ONUG looks forward to leveraging Greg's experience and insights as ONUG continues to lead in addressing the evolving enterprise networking landscape.For media inquiries, please contact: Joann Varello ... (516) 297-1312.

William Sell

ONUG LLC

+1 508-596-6118

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn