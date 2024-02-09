Nicholas Mastroianni II To Receive Knighthood In The Royal Order Of Francis I

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Honor Recognizes Significant Charitable Initiatives and Societal Contributions

NAPLES, Fla., Feb. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In a distinguished ceremony on February 11, 2024, at The Ritz-Carlton in Naples, Nicholas "Nick" Mastroianni II will be knighted in the Royal Order of Francis I. The Order, established by the Royal House of Bourbon two centuries ago, honors individuals in various fields including business, science, and education for their monumental contributions to society.



"I am honored to receive this distinction from such a historic group as the Royal Order of Francis I which has recognized many great individuals," said Mr. Mastroianni. "I will strive to live up to this significant honor through my continued work to support the communities of South Florida and beyond."

A long-time member of the South Florida community, Nick's profound commitment to his community is mirrored in the impactful work of the Mastroianni Family Foundation, extending its influence far beyond the local realm.

Through his foundation, he has fervently supported causes dear to him, including pediatric healthcare, neurological research, and environmental preservation.

His dedication has significantly benefited numerous charitable organizations and nonprofits like the Andrea Bocelli Foundation, Jupiter Medical Center, Hannah's Home, Nicklaus Children's Health Care Foundation, and the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society. His endeavors reflect his profound passion for creating positive change and fostering a legacy of philanthropy that will resonate for generations.



The ceremony will celebrate Nicholas Mastroianni II alongside eleven other eminent individuals from Florida. Among the honorees is legendary singer Frankie Valli, recognized for his extensive philanthropic efforts in supporting children, AIDS, and cancer research, alongside a myriad of national and local charities over five decades.

