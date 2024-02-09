(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The NordlysTM Light & BrightTM Treatment Now Available at Oasis MD

Oasis MD is one of the first offices in Vancouver with this innovative treatment technology

- Dr. Selina LiVANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, February 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Dr. Selina Li is proud to announce that Oasis MD now offers the revolutionary Nordlys system from Candela. The Nordlys system was named the 2022 Aesthetic Awards Device of the Year and has been featured on the Today Show on NBC. Oasis MD is one of the first clinics in Vancouver to incorporate this system into its state-of-the-art practice.One of the popular treatments on the Nordlys system is the Light & Bright treatment. Light and Bright is an exciting treatment that both rejuvenates and resurfaces skin to improve redness, dark spots, textural irregularities, and spider veins. It uses a combination of intense pulsed light (IPL) and a non-ablative fractional laser to improve redness and dark spots, resurface the skin, and stimulate the body's own natural collagen production for bright, glowing skin. The treatment is backed by clinical studies.During a Nordlys Light & Bright treatment, the device delivers energy into the deeper layers of the skin. The skin cells absorb this light and transform it into heat energy to eliminate unwanted pigment. Light & Bright treatment for skin rejuvenation is an excellent option to renew skin and reduce signs of aging."I am so excited to be one of the first in the Vancouver area to bring the Nordlys system to our patients. The Nordlys device is a major step forward in IPL technology,” said Dr. Selina Li, Skin Care Director at Oasis MD. The Nordlys system is more targeted and comfortable than other broadband light (BBL) treatment options. And, because of its gentle treatment approach, more than one treatment type can be done in a single session.“I know our patients will enjoy the proven results and greater comfort offered by the Nordlys system." Dr. Li said.About Oasis MDAt Oasis MD, they believe both beauty and health should be personable, patient-centered, and wellness-oriented. They have also gathered the best techniques, technologies, and services to offer top-quality care their patients deserve.Health at Oasis MD is not just about longevity but building a flourishing physical and mental foundation that wellness is built upon. Their vision is a healthcare home that is preventative, proactive, and built on trusted relationships.Beauty at Oasis MD is not about vanity but a journey towards confidence and empowerment. They develop personalized programs for each client and build longstanding partnerships to achieve natural beautiful results so you can look your best at any age.For more information on Nordlys system treatments or Oasis MD, visit or call 604-630-3833.

