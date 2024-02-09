California Rockers Robert Jon & The Wreck Announce Groundbreaking Album “Red Moon Rising” To Release June 28Th

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

A New Era Dawns With Title Track Single Produced By Legendary Kevin Shirley For Bonamassa's Journeyman Records

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, February 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- In an electrifying surge of creativity, Southern rock behemoths Robert Jon & The Wreck are poised to unveil their most ambitious project yet, Red Moon Rising. WATCH The Official Music Video. This groundbreaking album, set for release on June 28th via Joe Bonamassa's Journeyman Records, is a bold declaration of evolution and rebirth, capturing the essence of the band's transformative years and setting a new course for their musical odyssey. The album's lead single and title track, "Red Moon Rising," emerges as a beacon of this new era. STREAM the single“Red Moon Rising”.With its funk-infused rhythms and thought-provoking lyrics, the song represents a slight departure from the band's traditional sound. "Red Moon Rising” started out as a simple jam in the room and took on a life of its own," reveals frontman Robert Jon. "It's about all the beliefs, myths, and traditions surrounding a red moon, symbolizing rebirth and change, which perfectly encapsulates the spirit of our new album." Pre-order The New Album NOWFollowing a whirlwind of activity in recent months, including the release of their acclaimed singles,“Ballad Of A Broken Hearted Man,” "Help Yourself,"“Hold On,” and "Stone Cold Killer," as well as their studio and live albums Ride Into The Light and Live At The Ancienne Belgique, Robert Jon & The Wreck continue to forge their path with unyielding momentum. Red Moon Rising is the culmination of their experiences, a testament to their resilience and a celebration of their collective growth.The announcement comes on the heels of the launch of the band's 2024 tour, as Robert Jon & The Wreck hit the road to bring the vibrant energy of "Red Moon Rising" directly to their fans. With a schedule that includes intimate venues in Phoenix, AZ and Santa Fe, NM, as well as international stops in cities like Milan and Barcelona, the tour promises a diverse array of performances. For more information and to purchase tickets, visitProlific songwriters with a wealth of new material who refuse to be constrained by traditional release strategies, the band's new partnership with Joe Bonamassa's Journeyman Records affords them the opportunity to work with the world's top producers and release a steady stream of high-quality singles on an ongoing basis, cutting through the industry chaos and ensuring new music is accessible to fans as intended.Reigning from Southern California, Robert Jon & The Wreck take the Southern rock sound from the east coast and make it their own. Since their inception in 2011, these native Californians; Robert Jon Burrison (lead vocals, guitar), Andrew Espantman (drums, background vocals), Henry James Schneekluth (lead guitar, background vocals), and Warren Murrel (bass) have been electrifying audiences all over the world with their soaring guitar leads, rich vocal harmonies, and memorable tunes. Recently, keyboardist Jake Abernathie joined the band as an official member as they continue to tour and record in the studio. Simply put, it is difficult to ignore when these talented musicians take the stage.As Robert Jon & The Wreck prepare to embark on this next chapter with Red Moon Rising, fans old and new are invited to join in the celebration of change, rebirth, and the relentless spirit of rock 'n' roll. Stay tuned for continued updates.Red Moon Rising by Robert Jon & The Wreck1. Stone Cold Killer2. Trouble3. Ballad Of A Broken Hearted Man4. Red Moon Rising5. Dragging Me Down6. Hold On7. Down No More8. Help Yourself9. Worried Mind10. Give Love11. Rager (CD Bonus Track)12. Hate To See You Go (CD Bonus Track)VINYL TRACK LISTING:Side A1. Stone Cold Killer2. Trouble3. Ballad Of A Broken Hearted Man4. Red Moon Rising5. Dragging Me DownSide B1. Hold On2. Down No More3. Help Yourself4. Worried Mind5. Give LoveUS TOUR 2024 DATESFriday, February 9th - Marquis - Denver, COSaturday, February 10th - Devil's Craft - Winter Park, COTuesday, February 13th - Tulips - Fort Worth, TXWednesday, February 14th - Antone's - Austin, TXThursday, February 15th - Sam's Burger Joint - San Antonio, TXFriday, February 16th - The Guitar Sanctuary - McKinney, TXSaturday, February 17th - The Continental Club - Houston, TXSunday, February 18th - Chickie Wah Wah - New Orleans, LATuesday, February 20th - House of Music Tallahassee - Tallahassee, FLThursday, February 22nd to Monday, February 26th - Rock Legends Cruise XI - Miami, FLWednesday, February 28th - Smith's Olde Bar - Atlanta, GAThursday, February 29th - Salvage Station - Asheville, NCFriday, March 1st - Songbirds - Chattanooga, TNSaturday, March 2nd - The Shed - Maryville, TNSunday, March 3rd - City Winery - Nashville, TNSunday, March 18th to Thursday, March 22nd - Keeping the Blues Alive at Sea IX - Miami, FLThursday, March 22nd - The Funky Biscuit - Boca Raton, FLFriday, March 23rd - Heidi's Jazz Club - Cocoa Beach, FLFriday, March 30th - Field Trip Festival - San Juan Capistrano, CAFriday, April 6th - Springing The Blues Music Festival - Jacksonville, FLSaturday, April 7th - Charleston Pour House - Charleston, SCMonday, April 9th - The Senate - Columbia, SCTuesday, April 10th - The Radio Room - Greenville, SCWednesday, April 11th - The Foundry - Athens, GAThursday, April 12th - Grant's Lounge - Macon, GAFriday, April 13th - Tampa Bay Blues Festival - St. Petersburg, FLTuesday, July 31st - Don't Tell Shirlee Concert at The Pines - Sherman, NYThursday, August 9th - Smoke & Irons Music Festival - Bartlett, ILFriday, August 17th, 2024 - Big Bull Falls Festival - Wausau, WITuesday, September 5th to Friday, September 8th - Big Bender Blues Festival - Las Vegas, NVTuesday, September 19th to Friday, September 22nd - Bourbon & Beyond 2024 - Louisville, KYSummer EU TourFriday, June 21st, 2024 - God Save The Kouing Festival - Penmarch, FRSunday, June 23rd, 2024 - Le Sonograf - Le Thor, FRMonday, June 24th, 2024 - Chiari Blues Festival - Milan, ITWednesday, June 26th, 2024 - Sala Wolf - Barcelona, ESThursday, June 27th, 2024 - Las Armas - Zaragoza, ESFriday, June 28th, 2024 - Nazca - Madrid, ESSaturday, June 29th, 2024 - Sala Fanatic - Sevilla, ESSunday, June 30th, 2024 - La Trinchera - Málaga, ESWednesday, July 3rd, 2024 - Loco Club - Valencia, ESThursday, July 4th, 2024 - Enscenario Santander - Santander, ESFriday, July 5th, 2024 - Cognac Blues Folies Festival - Cognac, FRSaturday, July 6th, 2024 - Puistoblues Festival - Järvenpää, FIMonday, July 8th, 2024 - Spirit of 66 - Verviers, BETuesday, July 9th, 2024 - Colos-Saal - Aschaffenburg, DEWednesday, July 10th, 2024 - Die Kantine - Köln, DEThuesday, July 11th, 2024 – Tolhuistuin – Amsterdam, NLFriday, July 12th, 2024 - Bospop - Weert, NLFall EU TourWednesday, October 30th – Tivoli - Utrecht, NLThursday, October 31st - Roma - Antwerp, BEFriday, November 1st - Bosul - Weert. NLSaturday, November 2nd – Ziegelei - Twistringen , DESunday, November 3rd – Harmonie - Bonn, DETuesday, November 5th – Kreuz - Fulda, DEWednesday, November 6th – Lido – Berlin, DEThursday, November 7th – Burgerweehuis - Deventer, NLFriday, November 8th - Blues Garage - Isemhagen, DESaturday, November 9th - Blues Heaven Festival - Fredrickshavn, DKSunday, November 10th – Nochtspeicher - Hamburg, DETuesday, November 12th - Airport Hall - Regensburg, DEWednesday, November 13th - Zentrum Altenberg - Oberhausen, DEThursday, November 14th – Piano - Dortmund, DEFriday, November 15th – DasHaus - Ludwigsburg, DESaturday, November 16th – Trabendo - Paris, FRSunday, November 17th – Bolwerk - Sneek, NLWednesday, November 20th – The Appleyard - Sittingbourne, UKThursday, November 21st - Komedia - Brighton, UKFriday, November 22nd – Komedia - Bath, UKSaturday, November 23rd – The 1865 - Southampton, UKMonday, November 25th – Boiler Shop - Newcastle, UKTuesday, November 26th - St Luke's - Glasgow, UKWednesday, November 27th – Junction - Cambridge, UKThursday, November 28th - Islington Assembly Hall - London, UKSaturday, November 30th - O2 Academy2 Oxford - Oxford, UKSunday, December 1st - Rock City - Nottingham, UKAbout Journeyman RecordsJourneyman, the newest endeavor between Joe Bonamassa and his long-time manager Roy Weisman, is a vertically integrated music management, concert promotion and marketing company that builds awareness for great live artists worldwide. After years of perfecting strategies while building Joe Bonamassa's career, the company will utilize the same savvy tactics which allowed them to overcome industry barriers that typically held back artists from achieving success. Journeyman provides the infrastructure to take an artist from its infancy, to record music and tour without having to deal with the typical resistance of“gatekeepers” who don't believe or support emerging acts. Bonamassa has been keen on using his experience to pay it forward to help other artists navigate the murky industry waters. Consequently, Journeyman sets itself apart in this way as being the true market maker for their artists.For more information on Robert Jon & The Wreck, please contact Jon Bleicher at Prospect PR[..., 973.330.1711]

Carol

J&R Adventures

+1 561-929-0172

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram