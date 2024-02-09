Cade Beloso And Gordon Mckernan Discuss Tigers Baseball And New Beginnings In“Grubbin' With G” Podcast

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Gordon McKernan presents LSU Baseball fans with an opportunity to hear Cade Beloso's story on his latest“Grubbin' with G” podcast episode.

BATON ROUGE, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Louisiana personal injury attorney Gordon McKernan has released a new“Grubbin' with G” podcast episode featuring LSU Baseball alumnus, Cade Beloso . The episode was filmed shortly after the Tigers won the 2023 College World Series.McKernan and Beloso talked about his LSU Baseball experience, the Tigers' big win, family life and plans after baseball while enjoying burgers and fries at Dearman's in Baton Rouge.The Tigers baseball legend was born in St. Bernard, Louisiana. Despite moving various times due to Hurricane Katrina, he is proud to call Louisiana home. Beloso graduated from John Curtis Christian School, where he played baseball, football, track and golf.Beloso talked about growing up in the sport and the journey that led him to becoming a key part of the Tigers' winning team last summer.“I remember tee ball being my first core memory, watching my older brother play baseball and always having a bat in my hand,” Beloso said.“I wanted to be like him.”When his 11th inning home run delivered a win in Game 1 of the 2023 College World Series final over Florida, it was undeniable that Beloso was born to be a champion.He told McKernan about the team's winning mindset going into Omaha and head coach Jay Johnson as a driving force behind the program's success. Johnson's passion and the team's perseverance carried them through the series, enabling them to bring home the national championship.Beloso and McKernan discussed adjusting to life after baseball and what the next chapter held for him. He accepted a pharmaceutical sales position and said he would also coach baseball on the side.McKernan encourages fans and locals to check out the full podcast episode for an opportunity to get to know Beloso beyond the baseball field.Gordon McKernan Injury Attorneys is located at 5656 Hilton Ave., Baton Rouge, LA 70808, and has offices in Alexandria, Baton Rouge, Denham Springs, Gonzales, Hammond, Lafayette, Lake Charles, Monroe, Shreveport and Zachary. For questions and inquiries, call (225) 888-8888 or visit the website for more information.

