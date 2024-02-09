Go Wild With Green Earth Travel's Vegan Kenya Safari

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Giraffe Center Kenya

The Sheldrick Wildlife Trust (SWT) is world-renowned for its work rescuing and rehabilitating orphaned baby elephants and rhinos.

Nairobi, Kenya - This August, Green Earth Travel is offering the trip of a lifetime for vegan adventurers - a week-long vegan Kenya safari

CABIN JOHN, MD, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Green Earth Travel is excited to announce their upcoming Vegan Kenya Safari, taking place this August. This unique tour offers vegan travelers the opportunity to experience the beauty and wonder of Kenya's wildlife while enjoying delicious plant-based meals.Led by experienced guides, the week-long safari will take travelers on an unforgettable journey through Kenya's most stunning national parks and reserves. From the iconic Masai Mara to the lesser-known Samburu National Reserve, guests will have the chance to spot the Big Five and other exotic animals in their natural habitats.But this tour is not just about wildlife viewing - it's also about promoting sustainable and ethical travel. Green Earth Travel is committed to supporting local communities and protecting the environment, and this safari is no exception. All accommodations and activities are carefully selected to align with the company's values and to provide guests with an authentic and responsible travel experience. Plus there will be our very own vegan chef with the group."We are thrilled to offer this one-of-a-kind vegan safari to Kenya," says Green Earth Travel CEO, Donna Zeigfinger. "Not only will guests have the opportunity to see some of the world's most incredible animals, but they will also be supporting sustainable and ethical travel practices. We believe that travel should not only be enjoyable, but also responsible, and this tour embodies that belief."Spaces for this vegan Kenya safari are limited, so interested travelers are encouraged to book their spot soon. For more information and to reserve a spot, visit Green Earth Travel's website or contact them directly. This is a trip that vegan adventurers won't want to miss!The vegan Kenya safari takes place August 15-21, 2024. Pricing starts at $2,499 per person for a double occupancy eco-tent. A portion of proceeds is donated to animal welfare charities in Kenya.For more details visit or call 1-888-246-8343 or email ...

