Goa Speaker Summons Ex-Minister For Levelling ‘Allegations’ Against Him

(MENAFN- IANS) Panaji, Feb 9 (IANS) Goa Assembly Speaker Ramesh Tawadkar has summoned former state minister Prakash Velip for allegedly levelling allegations against the former.

“I would like to inform you all that yesterday, former minister Prakash Velip levelled baseless allegations against me when the Assembly was in session. The allegations amount to insult to my position and the House. Hence, Velip will be summoned and an explanation will be sought from him,” Tawadkar told the House on Friday.

“Also, newspapers and electronic media, though there are no restrictions on them to print or telecast something, should cross check the allegations so that they don't become an insult to the House,” Tawadkar said.

Sources said the Speaker has summoned Velip on Saturday afternoon, the last day of the ongoing session, to seek an explanation from him for his conduct.

