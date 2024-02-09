SPZI: JP Energy Global Sets Shipping Dates Of Chicken Paws - $182,000,000 Revenues Upon Shipment

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) JP 3E Holdings, Inc., formerly Spooz Inc., wholly owned subsidiary, set the shipping dates for five contracts for Grade-A Chicken Paws to China

CLEARWATER, Fla., Feb. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JP Energy Global, PTE, LTD, a wholly owned subsidiary of JP 3E Holdings, Inc., formerly Spooz, Inc. (OTC: SPZI), confirmed the shipping dates to fulfill five (5) contracts for Grade A Chicken Paws to China. The total value of the contracts is $182,000,000 of revenues.



JP Energy Global commands approximately an 18% gross profit margin (more than $32,000,000 in its gross profits, before operating expenses), while avoiding currency risk – all transactions are in US dollars. JP Energy Global does not act as a broker. Its business model is to buy and to sell these select commodities acting as a principal, thus facilitating higher profit margins.

JP Energy Global sales team is currently in China coordinating the full operation with our valued customers.

As previously announced, a Documentary Letter of Credit (DLC) and performance bond were granted to JP 3E Holdings, Inc., thus enabling unique contracts through KEB Hana Bank Singapore (KEB HBS). With its dedicated trade team, KEB HBS has the unique capacity to facilitate these transactions worldwide having the ability to facilitate transactions with China. The performance bond coupled with the documentary letter of credit ensures the payment to JP Energy Global, PTE, LTD. In this case, the product, Grade A Chicken Paws, was acquired by JP Energy Global, from Brazil, and then sold to China, as set forth above. The primary port used is the YANTIAN PORT (SHENZHEN) – CHINA.

JP Energy Global, PTE, LTD is registered with the Overseas Exporters of Imported Foods with the General Administration of China Customs. Our registration number is 70223000258 which is permitted for all food categories. This is what authorizes the company to legally ship goods into China.



“The setting of the shipping dates for these five (5) major contracts starts the year with a positive note and gives our valued customers the comfort and the peace of mind expected from a smooth and professionally handled transaction” stated John K. Park, Chairman of Spooz, Inc., being renamed“JP 3E Holdings, Inc.” Further details regarding these contracts will be released in the future.

About Spooz, Inc. (SPZI) now JP 3E Holdings, Inc.

Operating companies to supply the world with the vital needs of Eating, Energy, and Education (3E) which are essential needs for our everyday living and quality of life.

The name change process from Spooz, Inc. (SPZI) now JP 3E Holdings, Inc. can be confusing and is time-consuming. The name has actually already been changed in Nevada and in Colorado. It is in the process of redomiciling from Colorado back to Nevada, principally for state income tax purposes, which is extremely important given the magnitude of its endeavors. However, OTC Markets and FINRA will not recognize the change until a certain arduous process is completed, through FINRA. Unfortunately, in recent years, FINRA has enhanced this process, which now takes several months to complete. Then, a new trading symbol will be assigned to the Company.

SAFE HARBOR ACT: Forward-looking statements are included within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements regarding the Company's expected future financial position, results of operations, cash flows, financing plans, business strategy, products and services, competitive positions, growth opportunities, plans and objectives of management for future operations or listing on an exchange - including words such as "anticipate," "if," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "could," "should," "will" and other similar expressions - are forward-looking statements and involve risks, uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond the Company's control and may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from anticipated results, performance or achievements. The Company is under no obligation to (and expressly disclaims any such obligation to) update or alter its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. No information in this press release should be construed in any manner whatsoever as an indication of the future performance of the Company's revenues, financial condition or stock price.

