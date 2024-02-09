Olmsted Mural Group Completes Captivating Mural At Oratory Prep School In Summit, New Jersey

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

"Go Rams!" The new mural on the hallways of Oratory Prep in Summit, NJ

St. Philip Neri featured in the new mural at Oratory Prep in Summit, NJ

Transformative Artwork Highlights OP's Commitment to Faith, Brotherhood, and Teamwork

- William Martin, Director of Student Activities

SUMMIT, NEW JERSEY, USA, February 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Mural artist Caren Frost Olmsted and the Olmsted Mural Group , proudly completed a new school mural on January 31, 2024 at Oratory Preparatory School in Summit, New Jersey. The Catholic boys' school, boasting 365 students in grades 7 through 12, now features a vibrant mural spanning an impressive 75 feet in width and 9 feet in height on the walls surrounding their fitness room. Engaging the entire student body, particularly the dedicated members of the National Art Honor Society, the mural represents a collaborative effort between students and The Olmsted Mural Group team.

Thematically centered around Faith, Brotherhood, and Teamwork, the artwork features iconic elements such as St. Philip Neri (founder of the Congregation of the Oratory, a community of Catholic priests and lay brothers), Oratory Prep's school logo and the school mascot (The Rams).

One captivating scene in the mural is a ship navigating open waters and features the quote,“O God, thy sea is so great and my boat is so small.”' Also shown are jubilant graduates tossing their caps-a symbol of academic achievement reflecting the school's strong sense of community. Drawing inspiration from the school's spirit and colors of bold blues and golds, the color palette emphasizes teamwork, with various sports and athletes depicted alongside a large Ram motif leading to the fitness center.

Supported by generous contributions from parents in the Parents' Guild of Oratory Prep, the mural's creation was a collaborative effort, fostering camaraderie and community among volunteers including parents, and all students under the guidance of Caren Frost Olmsted.

William Martin, Director of Student Activities, expressed his excitement: "We are thrilled to unveil this meaningful mural at Oratory Prep, a testament to the collaborative spirit and creativity defining our school community. It beautifully captures our commitment to faith, brotherhood, and teamwork, reflecting the dedication of our students. It is more than just a mural; it is a visual representation of the values we hold dear at Oratory Prep."

Caren Frost Olmsted, founder of Olmsted Mural Group, added, "Working on this mural with the exceptional young men of Oratory Prep has been a truly rewarding experience. Their enthusiasm, dedication, and creative energy have infused life into every brushstroke. It was an honor to collaborate with such passionate individuals, and I am proud to have been a part of bringing this vibrant piece of art to Oratory Prep."

About Oratory Prep

Oratory Prep, a Catholic boys' school with over 400 students in grades 7 through 12, provides an exemplary education within a close-knit community. The school focuses on preparing young men to become exceptional leaders, thinkers, and individuals of faith and action.

About Caren Frost Olmsted

Caren Frost Olmsted, the creative force behind the Olmsted Mural Group since 2003, boasts a diverse artistic journey. Her portfolio includes large-scale murals, corporate artwork, education initiatives, and project management. Renowned for her community-based collaborative mural projects, Olmsted's work has been featured nationally. Olmsted holds degrees in Theater Design from Bates College and Art Education from Appalachian State University, accompanied by a New Jersey State Art Education Teaching Certificate. Before founding CFO Design, she made significant contributions to professional theater and served as a public school art teacher. Actively engaged in the arts community, Olmsted is a member of Morris Arts and the founding co-chair of the ARTsee Open Studio Tour. She also served as the Cultural Arts Chair for the Parks and Recreation Committee of Bernards Township. For more information about Caren Frost Olmsted and her extensive portfolio, please visit .

