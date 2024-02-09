US Patriot Chamber Of Commerce Launches First-Ever Veterans' Transition & Leadership Conference In Tampa

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Initiative aims to bridge the gap between military service and civilian leadership roles, featuring a daylong academy at the historic Hotel Haya in Ybor City

TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The US Patriot Chamber of Commerce (USPCOC) is excited to announce its inaugural Veterans' Transition & Leadership Conference (V-TLC), set to take place on February 19 at the historic Hotel Haya in Ybor City, Tampa. This pioneering event is designed to assist veterans in transitioning from military to civilian life, focusing on harnessing and translating their leadership skills for the civilian sector.

In an era where military recruitment and retention face significant challenges, the V-TLC represents a critical initiative. The conference offers a comprehensive daylong program aimed at enabling service members to effectively translate their military experience into civilian terms, refine their interview skills, and master the art of networking.

The event welcomes not only individuals transitioning from MacDill AFB but also other recently separated veterans eager to embark on a new career path. Registration kicks off at 0745 hours, with the day's activities concluding at 1730 hours (5:30 PM for civilians).

A key feature of the V-TLC is its collaboration with The Leadership Institute, which will facilitate a panel of civilian leadership experts from the Tampa Bay area. The panel is set to include noteworthy figures such as Diana Almeida, the first female member and chair of the Port of Tampa Board of Directors, and Housh Ghovaee, owner of Northside Engineering. These leaders will offer insights and advice, helping veterans navigate their transition into impactful civilian roles.

The conference aims not only to connect veterans with employment opportunities but also to position them for success in leadership roles within the civilian workforce. This aligns with the USPCOC's mission to support veterans in leveraging their skills and experiences for meaningful post-service careers.

Event Details:

- Date: February 19

- Location: Hotel Haya, Ybor City, Tampa

- Registration: 07:45

- Conclusion: 17:30 (5:30 PM)

For more information and to register for the Veterans' Transition & Leadership Conference, VISIT HERE .

Should you have any questions, please contact:

Michael W. Roger

Executive Director

US Patriot Chamber of Commerce

(813) 289-3078

...

The USPCOC looks forward to welcoming veterans to this significant event, offering a pathway to a successful transition into the civilian workforce and beyond.

