KIA EV9 NAMED 'BEST EV' IN 2024 MOTORWEEK DRIVERS' CHOICE AWARDS

This marks the second year in a row that Kia received the "Best EV" honor from MotorWeek, following the Kia EV6 win in 2023

IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the 2024 Kia EV9 received the MotorWeek Drivers' Choice "Best EV" award for 2024. Last year, the 2023 Kia EV6 also received the "Best EV" honor, along with the "Best of the Year" title.

"As the brand's first all-electric, three-row SUV, the Kia EV9 continues to receive praise for the vehicle's overall excellence and execution across many factors," said Steven Center, COO & EVP, Kia America. "We are proud to receive the 'Best EV' award from MotorWeek again this year for the all-new EV9."

To determine the winners, the MotorWeek team evaluates nearly 150 vehicles based on factors such as price, practicality, performance and fuel efficiency. The staff then selects the best models in a variety of lifestyle categories ranging from family sedans to luxury cars, large utilities to pickups.

"Of the three all-electric vehicles that share our Best EV honor for 2024, there is only one that we'd say was truly a game changer this year, and that's the Kia EV9," said John Davis, creator and host of MotorWeek. "As the first true reasonably priced family size 3-row all-electric SUV to hit the market, the EV9 not only sets a new benchmark for EVs, but for family SUVs in general."

Building on Kia's reputation of delivering vehicles with segment-above excellence, the EV9 brings the three-row SUV into the EV era with available features that matter most: generous interior volume and cargo space, leading vehicle dynamics, rich interior appointments, and fast charging capability.

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Kia America continues to top automotive quality surveys. Kia is recognized as one of the TIME100 Most Influential Companies of 2023. Kia serves as the "Official Automotive Partner" of the NBA and offers a range of gasoline, hybrid, plug-in hybrid and electric vehicles sold through a network of over 775 dealers in the U.S., including several cars and SUVs proudly assembled in America.



