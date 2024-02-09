Discover The AVA(AVA) Listing On XT.COM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Singapore, Feb. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XT, the world's first socially infused trading platform, is thrilled to announce the listing of AVA on its platform in the Innovation zone (Web 3.0) and the AVA/USDT trading pair started from 2024-02-07 12:00 (UTC).



Users can deposit AVA for trading from 2024-02-06 12:00(UTC) Withdrawals for AVA opened at 2024-02-08 12:00 (UTC)

About AVA(AVA)

AVA is a ERC-20 token deployed on the Ethereum blockchain with a max supply of 100 million tokens. AVA operates on a multichain infrastructure, offering users greater flexibility and interoperability across various blockchain networks. With its presence on XT, AVA token holders now have the opportunity to trade and engage with the token seamlessly, benefiting from the exchange's robust trading features and liquidity. AVA's utility extends beyond traditional cryptocurrencies, offering users the ability to participate in loyalty programs, access exclusive perks, and engage in governance activities within the AVA ecosystem.

Albin Warin , CEO of XT , commented about the listing of the AVA token on the exchange, highlighting its unique utility and potential impact on the cryptocurrency landscape. He remarked, "We are thrilled to welcome AVA token to XT. The AVA ecosystem's focus on loyalty, payments, and governance presents a compelling use case for blockchain technology. We believe that the AVA token's multichain capabilities and versatile ecosystem will resonate with our community, driving greater adoption and engagement."

About the AVA Foundation

The AVA Foundation, the driving force behind the AVA ecosystem, has secured a listing for its native cryptocurrency, AVA, on XT, a leading cryptocurrency exchange. Founded with a vision to revolutionize loyalty, payments, and governance through blockchain technology, the AVA Foundation is committed to fostering a vibrant and inclusive ecosystem for its users.

Having a focus on multichain capability, the AVA Foundation has laid the groundwork for a versatile and interoperable ecosystem that transcends the limitations of single-chain platforms. By leveraging the capabilities of multiple blockchains, AVA offers users enhanced flexibility and scalability, enabling seamless interactions across various decentralized applications and platforms.

About XT



Founded in 2018, XT serves more than 6 million registered users, over 500,000+ monthly active users, 40+ million users in the ecosystem, and more than 800 tokens with 1000+ trading pairs. Since then, XT crypto exchange has expanded its offerings by covering a rich variety of trading categories to provide a secure, trusted, and intuitive trading experience for its large user base. One such addition is crypto futures trading which includes USDT-M Futures and coin-M futures perpetual contracts, as well as copy trading that allows users to replicate top traders in real time with just one click. Additionally, the Futures Grid allows users to automate the buying and selling of futures contracts to make profits.

