Picklejar Debuts "Win Now" Technology To Simplify Contesting Programs With Strategic Partners And Reward Fans

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HOUSTON, TX, Feb. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – PickleJar Entertainment Group, f/k/a NewRegen, Inc. (OTC:NREG) , a leading Texas-based music and entertainment software company, today announced new PickleJar Live App innovation with features for secure, efficient contest management and intuitive user experience. This expansion of the“Fretz Ribbon” on the home screen will include a“Win Now” icon and in-app banners to give audiences“one-step” access to win exclusive products, artist merchandise, and sponsor giveaways.



The“Win Now” contesting feature combines PickleJar's identity verification and contesting rule compliance technology to transform the customer experience through a seamless“enter to win” campaign program in partnership with PickleJar's growing network of advertisers and strategic sponsors. Combining this program with PickleJar's“Artist Spotlights”, users will have the opportunity to win exclusive merchandise, including signed guitars and merch by dozens of CMA award nominees and winners, including Cody Johnson, Jelly Roll, Carly Pearce, Chris Janson and more.

“PickleJar has made a bold commitment to the digital future of audience engagement through traditional radio,” said Jeff James, chief executive officer of PickleJar.“These programs will attract new partners and customers, driving growth across our platform of applications and expanding our reach to connect and reward the PickleJar audience.”

With an audience of over 570,000 consumers across the in-app daily active user base and the“PickleJar Up All Night” daily country radio program aired across Cumulus Media 's country stations in 47 U.S. markets, the“Win Now” program simplifies and accelerates strategic marketing campaigns across multiple media partners. This feature update is entering its final rollout phase and is now designated for broad deployment in the coming weeks.

“Over the last year, we've had the great opportunity to host some of country music's greatest artists on both our show and at our featured events,” said Kristian Barowsky, PickleJar President.“As an extension of our #ArtistFirst approach, the technology and program demonstrate how easy it is for fans to be rewarded for supporting their favorite artists across the PickleJar ecosystem. We are humbled by the thoughtfulness our of Spotlight Artists in signing memorabilia for our loyal PickleJar Live members to enjoy."

Hosted by Patrick Thomas, a CMA Award and an ACM Award winner for National Radio Personality of the Year,“PickleJar Up All Night” (picklejarupallnight ) features emerging Country artists, top-charting Country music, and the biggest stories in entertainment news, with exclusive artist interviews and features. The show airs live from Cumulus Media's WKDF-FM studios in Nashville seven nights a week from Midnight-5:00am ET.

ABOUT PICKLEJAR HOLDINGS

PickleJar unlocks the potential of shared entertainment experiences through an integrated suite of software and services designed to inspire human creativity and enrich lives. Developed for the era of social commerce, we continuously work to advance tools to unify the touchpoints of Fan engagement with emerging Artists, mid-sized venues, and global brands. By embedding secure payment technology, data intelligence and content distribution, PickleJar's innovative Artist promotion programs, Venue Managed Services and wide range of mobile apps create a 360° view of how Fans and Patrons connect with the music and moments that matter most.

Information about Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains“forward-looking statements” that include statements regarding expected financial performance and growth information relating to future events. Forward-looking statements include statements with respect to beliefs, plans, objectives, goals, expectations, anticipations, assumptions, estimates, intentions, and future performance, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may be beyond the control of the Company and its officers and managers, and which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by which, that performance or those results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time they are made and/or management's good faith belief as of that time with respect to future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in, or suggested by, the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause these differences include, but are not limited to; inability to gain or maintain licenses, reliance on unaudited statements, the Company's need for additional funding, governmental regulation of the cannabis industry, the impact of competitive products and pricing, the demand for the Company's products, and other risks that are detailed from time-to-time in the Company's filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be forward-looking statements. You can typically identify these forward-looking statements through use of words such as“may,”“will,”“can”“anticipate,”“assume,”“should,”“indicate,”“would,”“believe,”“contemplate,”“expect,”“seek,”“estimate,”“continue,”“plan,”“point to,”“project,”“predict,”“could,”“intend,”“target,”“potential,” and other similar words and expressions of the future. PickleJar expresses its expectations, beliefs and projections in good faith and believes that its expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions. However, there is no assurance that these expectations, beliefs and projections will prove to have been correct. Such statements reflect the current views of PickleJar with respect to its operations and future events, and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to its proposed operations, including the risk factors set forth herein. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize or should the underlying assumptions prove incorrect, PickleJar actual results may vary significantly from those intended, anticipated, believed, estimated, expected or planned. In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, any favorable forward-looking events discussed herein might not be realized and occur. PickleJar undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. For a more detailed description of the risk factors and uncertainties affecting PickleJar (NREG), please refer to PickleJar recent Securities and Exchange Commission filings, which are available at .

ABOUT CUMULUS MEDIA

Cumulus Media is an audio-first media company delivering premium content to over a quarter billion people every month - wherever and whenever they want it. Cumulus Media engages listeners with high-quality local programming through 404 owned-and-operated radio stations across 85 markets; delivers nationally-syndicated sports, news, talk, and entertainment programming from iconic brands including the NFL, the NCAA, the Masters, CNN, the AP, the Academy of Country Music Awards, and many other world-class partners across more than 9,400 affiliated stations through Westwood One, the largest audio network in America; and inspires listeners through the Cumulus Podcast Network, its rapidly growing network of original podcasts that are smart, entertaining and thought-provoking. Cumulus Media provides advertisers with personal connections, local impact and national reach through broadcast and on-demand digital, mobile, social, and voice-activated platforms, as well as integrated digital marketing services, powerful influencers, full-service audio solutions, industry-leading research and insights, and live event experiences. Cumulus Media is the only audio media company to provide marketers with local and national advertising performance guarantees.

For more information visit

CONTACT:

Anna Benson

8327524489

...