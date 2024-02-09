Global Thermoplastic Pipe Market Forecast 2024-2033 Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Thermoplastic Pipe Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company has updated all its market reports with the latest information for the year 2024, projecting trends and forecasts until 2033

The Business Research Company's “Thermoplastic Pipe Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC's market forecast, the thermoplastic pipe market size is predicted to reach $4.1 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1%.

The growth in the thermoplastic pipe market is due to Increasing demand from the oil and gas industry for corrosion-resistive. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest thermoplastic pipe market share. Major players in the thermoplastic pipe market include Baker Hughes Company, Prysmian Group, Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LLC, Uponor Corporation, National Oilwell Varco, Inc.

Thermoplastic Pipe Market Segments

.By Product Type: Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (RTP), Thermoplastic Composite Pipes (TCP)

.By Polymer Type: Polyethylene (PE), Polypropylene (PP), Polyvinylidene Fluoride (PVDF), Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC), Other Polymer Types

.By Application: Onshore, Offshore

.By End-User: Oil And Gas, Water And Wastewater, Mining And Dredging, Utilities And Renewables

.By Geography: The global thermoplastic pipe market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

A thermoplastic pipe refers to a polymer resin-based plastic that softens when heated and hardens when cooled. These pipes are preferred material for fabricators and custom homes due to its excellent and reliable quality and consistent features.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Thermoplastic Pipe Market Characteristics

3. Thermoplastic Pipe Market Trends And Strategies

4. Thermoplastic Pipe Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Thermoplastic Pipe Market Size And Growth

......

27. Thermoplastic Pipe Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Thermoplastic Pipe Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

