Energy Industry Unites In Goa For India Energy Week 2024, Delivering Unprecedented Progress

Today marked the end of India Energy Week 2024, bringing to a close India's premier global energy exhibition and conference. The event continued the incredible success of last year's inaugural launch, and served as a vital platform for local, regional and global decisionmakers to assemble and chart the energy industry's path forward.



Over four days of engaging discussions and productive collaboration, India Energy Week 2024 attracted over 35,000 international visitors and convened more than 400 expert speakers and 1,000 delegates from 100+ different countries. With high-profile leaders and innovators in attendance, Hon'ble Prime Minister Modi set the tone for the globally recognized event, delivering an opening address that reaffirmed India's commitment to unprecedented levels of energy investment and announced new financing under the government's recent budget allocation of US$ 11 trillion.



Building on Hon'ble Prime Minister Modi's call for sustained investment in, and cooperation around, modern energy infrastructure and technology, India Energy Week's strategic conference hosted world-class expert speakers from across the industry. The event featured more than 80 ministerial, leadership and spotlight sessions, allowing delegates and attendees to gain unravelled insight into the opportunities and challenges emerging throughout the local and global energy landscape.



The conference's key areas of focus included global decarbonisation strategies, India's renewable energy revolution, the need for modern infrastructure to reduce gas ad LNG emissions, and the role that technology and innovation must play in resolving the energy quad: security, availability, affordability and sustainability. Within this context, participating panellist highlighted the new solutions and strategies that are galvanising our collective push to net-zero, many of which were on display on the event's busy exhibition floor.



One particular engaging and productive session was the Ministerial panel entitled 'Ensuring energy security for nations and industry in a VUCA world', which featured India's Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas HE Shri Hardeep Singh Puri, Guyana's Minister of Natural Resources Hon. Vickram Bharrat, OPEC Secretary General HE Haitham Al Ghais, and Qatar's Minister of State for Energy Affairs HE Saad bin Sherida Al Kaabi. Together, the prominent officials discussed the existing vulnerabilities of the global energy system, and aligned on the vital need for all energy sources, including oil and gas, to be included in the transition process.



Another stimulating session focused on the essential role that public-private partnerships must play in order to achieve energy independence and security in India. Led by Vanda Insights CEO Vandana Hari, the panel hosted top executives from India energy industry, including the President of bp India Sashi Mukundan and the Deputy CEO of Cairn Oil & Gas Dr Steve Moore. The panel applauded a number of innovative projects being jointly led by the Indian government and the country's top energy companies, and encouraged continued government support on the path to energy independence and stability.



India Energy Week's final day offered an inspiring look into the energy solutions of the future, and discussed ongoing efforts both in India and abroad to accelerate innovation and modernisation within the industry. The conference hosted a number of forward-thinking panels, including 'Hydrogen's role in tomorrow's energy mix', 'Advancing biofuels through global collaboration', and 'Exploring the role of carbon tax and carbon trading in achieving net-zero goals', each featuring reflections from industry experts including Alok Sharma, the Director of R&D at IndianOil Corporation Ltd, Atul Choudhar, the CTO of Tata Consulting Engineers Ltd, and Musaab Almulla, Aramco's VP of Energy & Economic Insights.



Alongside the event's result-oriented conference sessions, India Energy Week 2024 also offered an unrivalled opportunity for C-Suite executives to develop new avenues for collaboration and form partnerships that will drive progress in the energy industry. Over the course of the four days, a number of major partnerships were announced between leading energy companies and organizations, including the agreement between TotalEnergies and Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) to carry out joint methane emissions detection and measurement campaigns.



Speaking to the positive impact and legacy of India Energy Week, the event's patron HE Minister Shri Hardeep Singh Puri stated:



“It reflects that IEW has come to acquire a prominent place amongst available platforms where if you go and spend four days, you can meet a wide cross section of people, those whom you may otherwise take much longer to interact with if they are placed in different global geographies.



Apart from country-specific exhibition stalls, and those belonging to bigger companies, even individual entrepreneurs showcased great effort in achieving technological innovation of the highest quality.”



Having successfully hosted the event's second iteration, India's Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas will now turn its attention to India Energy Week 2025, set to unfold between 11-14 of February in Delhi's Yasho Bhoomi Convention Center. As the event continues to grow and attract key global stakeholders, India looks forward to once more hosting the global community and showcasing the country's incredible energy progress.



Key speakers that contributed to this event include:



.His Excellency Shri Hardeep Singh Puri, Minister of Petroleum & Natural Gas, Government of India

.Pankaj Jain, Secretary for the Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas, India

.His Excellency Saad bin Sherida Al Kaabi, Minister of State for Energy Affairs, Kingdom of Qatar

.Honourable Vickram Bharrat, Minister of Natural Resources, Republic of Guyana

.His Excellency Kanchana Wijesekera, Minister of Power and Energy, Sri Lanka

.His Excellency Haitham Al Ghais, Secretary General, OPEC

.Shrikant Madhav Vaidya, Chairman, IndianOil Corporation Limited

.Monte Dobson, CEO, ExxonMobil India

.Deepesh Nanda President, MD & CEO, Tata Power Renewable Energy Limited

.Suresh Mangalani, CEO, Adani Total Gas

.Sashi Mukundan, President bp India and SVP bp group

.Akshay Kumar Singh, Managing Director and CEO, Petronet LNG

.Dr. Jennifer Holmgren, CEO, LanzaTech

.Mansi Madan Tripathy, Country Chair, Shell India



