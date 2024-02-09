Missouri Family Law Attorney Joins Divorce With Respect Weektm Initiative

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Divorce With Respect Week 2024 will run from March 4-8

St. Louis area family law attorney Sophya Raza will offer free divorce consultations from March 4 - 8 as part of Divorce With Respect Week 2024.

ST. LOUIS, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Sophya Raza , a St. Louis area family law attorney, has announced that she will participate in Divorce With Respect WeekTM 2024. From March 4 through 8, 2024, Raza will join divorce professionals nationwide in offering free 30-minute divorce consultations for anyone seeking to better understand the options for how to divorce.“I am pleased to be a part of this national campaign to better educate people about the divorce process and the advantages of a Collaborative Divorce ,” said Sophya Raza.“Divorce is challenging, but a Collaborative Divorce can alleviate some of the uncertainties that come with going to court in a traditional litigated divorce.”During the Collaborative Divorce process, clients are assisted by their respective attorneys, and neutral professionals such as a mental health professional, a financial professional, and a child specialist if there are any children involved. These professionals guide clients to successfully resolve their legal concerns without having to step foot in court.Raza will offer these free consultations from March 4th through 8th during Divorce With Respect Week. To book a free consultation, visit where you can also learn more about the Collaborative Divorce process.Sophya Raza is an attorney based in the St. Louis area with an office in Clayton Missouri. She is dedicated to guiding families on how to navigate divorce and its accompanying complex legal issues without the costs and mental strain that comes with divorce court. Raza is joining Divorce With Respect WeekTM as part of a national effort to build awareness of the Collaborative Divorce process as a better way to untie the knot.To learn more about Sophya Raza's work as a Family Law professional, visit

