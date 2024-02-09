Nagaland Rights Panel Takes Cognizance Of Brutal Attack On College Student By Cops

(MENAFN- IANS) Kohima, Feb 9 (IANS) The Nagaland State Human Rights Commission (NSHRC) has taken cognizance of the brutal assault of a 19-year-old college student by police personnel on January 29, and asked the Director General of Police (DGP) to submit a report within one week.
According to NSHRC sources, the Anti-Vehicle Theft Squad (AVTS) of Nagaland Police brutally assaulted Moalong Jamir, a student of Tetso College, here on January 29.
Since it came into existence, the commission has also taken up a number of cases, including the two custodial death cases which happened last year at the Central Jail in Dimapur and at the Chumoukidema police station, an NSHRC statement said.
The two cases are proceeding at a fast pace and are likely to be disposed of soon.
