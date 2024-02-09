St. Augustine Food + Wine Festival Announces May 8 - 12, 2024 Schedule And Celebrity Guest Chef, Tiffany Derry

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Tiffany Derry, Celebrity Guest Chef & TV Personality

May 8 - 12, 2024, St. Augustine, FL

St. Augustine Food + Wine Festival, May 8 - 12, 2024 Announces Celebrity Guest Chef, Schedule of Events and Bundled Ticket Packages

- Festival OrganizersST. AUGUSTINE, FL, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The fourth annual St. Augustine Food + Wine Festival , named“One of Florida's Top 10 Food & Wine Festivals” by USA Today, will take place on Florida's Historic Coast, May 8 - 12, 2024. The St. Augustine Food + Wine Festival, presented by Publix, will once again be a showcase of culinary, beverage and culture that highlights celebrity guest chefs, local chefs, celebrity winemakers/proprietors, live music, artisans, farmers, local craft spirits and beers, along with renowned wine, spirits and beer brands from around the globe. The festival offers a wide variety of events for all tastebuds and budgets, from large scale tasting events to intimate learning experiences.The festival announced today that TV personality and celebrity chef, Tiffany Derry, will be participating in several festival events, including Smoke on the Walk, and hosting a cooking demonstration at the Saturday Grand Tasting's Publix Cooking Demo Stage.Derry is a longtime TV cooking show favorite, stepping into the spotlight when she appeared on Bravo's Top Chef Season 7, earning the title of“fan favorite” and finishing in the top four. Derry's quiet confidence, warm southern charm, and culinary expertise made her a natural selection for Top Chef: All-Stars, where she was again a finalist. Her enthusiastic personality has led to many more television appearances on shows such as Chopped, Chopped Kids, Top Chef, The Great American Recipe, Beat Bobby Flay, Tournament of Champions, The Great American Soul Food Cook-off, Bar Rescue, Top Chef Junior, Top Chef Amateurs, and more. In 2016, Derry and her business partner Tom Foley, Esq. founded T2D Concepts, which operates her current restaurants in Texas: Roots Chicken Shak, Roots Southern Table and her spice and apparel line.The Official Hotel partner, World Golf Village Renaissance St. Augustine Resort and World Golf Village are host location sites for the 2024 festival main events, located 20 minutes north of historic downtown St. Augustine and the beaches. The River Walk Tastings event in St. Augustine's historic district will take place once again at San Sebastian Winery and the Homewood Suites San Sebastian. A new location for the Harvest Awards & Tastings will take place at official automotive partner, Bozard Lincoln. The festival is being made possible in part by support from St. Johns Cultural Council, Florida's Historic Coast: St. Augustine/Ponte Vedra and a 2024 St. Johns County Tourist Development Grant.St. Augustine Food + Wine Festival 2024 Schedule of Events include:Wednesday, May 8,“River Walk Tastings” in the historic district at San Sebastian Winery and the Homewood Suites St. Augustine San Sebastian, 6:30 – 8:30 pm, souvenir glass, with trolley shuttle, live music and food and drink tastings at both venues. The progressive tasting tours will be starting at both locations this year.Thursday, May 9 –“Harvest Awards & Tastings” at Bozard Lincoln550 Outlet Mall Blvd, St. Augustine, FL 32084The Harvest Awards & Tasting is an opportunity to taste some of Northeast Florida's best restaurants, presented by Jacksonville Magazine. A curated group of the area's best restaurants have been invited to participate in this event. Guests will receive a crystal wine glass to enjoy tasting wines and the festival's official beverages, located throughout the sleek and new Bozard Lincoln showroom. Enjoy being shuttled from Bozard's campus parking to and from the Lincoln showroom in some of Bozard's newest Lincoln Navigators!Friday, May 10, 6:30 – 8:30 pm -“Smoke on the Walk”, Walk of Champions, 1 World Golf Place, St. Augustine, Florida, 32092. This all-inclusive BBQ Extravaganza is a showcase of the southeast's most celebrated Pitmasters and grill masters with wine, beer and spirits along the Walk of Champions with live music from Remedy Tree. Enjoy unlimited beverage tastings in a souvenir glass, along with delicious grilled, smoked and roasted gourmet BBQ bites – all included with ticket price.Saturday, May 11, 2 - 5 pm, "St. Augustine Food + Wine Festival, Grand Tasting”, Walk of Champions,1 World Golf Place, St. Augustine, FL 32092All-Inclusive Food & Drink Tasting Tickets , a fun afternoon of culinary and beverage tastings with live music in the beautiful lakefront surroundings of the Walk of Champions, the centerpiece of World Golf Village. Tickets include a souvenir cup for unlimited beverage tastings from hundreds of wine, beer and spirit exhibitors, artisans, Publix Cooking Demo Stage, Jacksonville Magazine Music Stage with Chillula, Jacksonville Magazine's People's Choice Harvest Awards and more.Sunday, May 12, 11:00 am – 1:00 pm and 1:00 – 3:00 pm, two seatings,“Sunday Mother's Day Jazz Brunch” (Family-friendly event)St. Johns County Convention Center, 500 S. Legacy Trail, St. Augustine, FL, 32092The Sunday Mother's Day Jazz Brunch is one like no other with an all-inclusive priced ticket featuring live music, brunch buffet with carving station, indulgent sides, made-to-order omelet station, seafood station and a variety of desserts. Bloody Mary Bar, Champagne, Mimosas, and a host of unlimited beverage stations from the festival's wonderful partners include wine, beer, spirits beverage tasting stations inside the brunch – coffee, iced tea and soft drinks beverages included.Guests can now save nearly 40% with festival Ticket Packages and can still save on festival tickets with Early Bird ticket pricing, limited ticket packages and limited ticket availability. All events are for 21 & over, except for the Sunday Mother's Day Jazz Brunch, which is family friendly. All events offer free parking with no pets allowed.The festival's primary official non-profit partner is Vilano Beach Main Street, a local St. Augustine 501(c)3 organization. The festival donates a portion of ticket sales and 100% of the Main Event's silent auction proceeds donated directly to Vilano Beach Main Street.The most up to date festival information is available on the website: St. Augustine Food + Wine Festival and the festival's social media channels: Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Please contact ... for additional festival information and photography.

