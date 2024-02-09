THE MARK SCHONWETTER HOLOCAUST EDUCATION FOUNDATION ANNOUNCES THE JOURNEY FOR THE LIVING CHALLENGE MOVES TO MAY

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Journey for the Living Fitness Challenge 2024 In May

Educate To Remember

REGISTRATION OPENS APRIL 1 FOR THE 4TH ANNUAL JFTL CHALLENGE!

- Mark Schonwetter, Holocaust SurvivorLIVINGSTON, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Mark Schonwetter Holocaust Education Foundation (MSHEF) announced today the Journey For The Living (JFTL) Challenge will move to the month of May. The Journey for the Living (JFTL) Challenge is designed to build awareness and support the mission of the Mark Schonwetter Holocaust Education Foundation. The 4th annual Challenge will run in May and participants will Walk, Run or Ride and track their progress to complete 15 miles. Participants can choose to complete 15 miles in one month, 15 miles per week, or 15 miles in one day.The Journey for the Living (JFTL) Challenge is a tribute to Mark Schonwetter, a Holocaust survivor, and his mother and younger sister, who walked 15 miles in one night, to escape their hometown in Poland to go to a ghetto where they thought they would be safe.This is an excellent opportunity for individuals, organizations and schools to create teams and TAKE THE CHALLENGE. Registration is free for schools and their classes. Teachers should email ... for more information. To be notified when registration opens, email ... to be added to the list.The foundation wishes to thank the following companies and individuals that have sponsored The Journey For The Living Challenge:- Center Street Capital Advisors- H. Arnold Wood Turning/HA Stiles- ISF Jewels- The Lapkin Foundation/David GutwetterSponsorships are still available, including being featured during the TCS New York City Marathon on the MSHEF T-shirt. If you are interested in becoming a sponsor, please email ...ABOUT THE FOUNDATIONAbout the Mark Schonwetter Holocaust Education Foundation:The Mark Schonwetter Holocaust Education Foundation (MSHEF) is a non-profit organization that provides grants for educators to teach ant-hate initiatives, respect, and kindness to students nationwide through Holocaust education.Co-founded in 2019 by Ann Arnold and Isabella Fiske in honor of their father Mark Schonwetter, a Holocaust survivor, the foundation funds grants for educators up to $1,000 to provide learning materials, books, support field trips and programming, and bring Holocaust survivor speakers into schools and classrooms.The Mark Schonwetter Holocaust Education Foundation is the only foundation that provides grants for educators to empower students nationwide with Holocaust education. In just 4 years, MSHEF has granted over $250,000, covering 31 states and reaching over 114,000 students.Visit mshefoundation to learn more or email ....

