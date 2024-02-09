Infopro Learning To Showcase AI-Driven Learning Solutions At Brandon Hall HCM Excellence Conference 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Infopro Learning announces its participation as a Gold Sponsor at the prestigious Brandon Hall HCM Excellence Conference, Florida from Feb 13th to 15th, 2024.

PLAINSBORO, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Infopro Learning , a global leader in talent development and managed learning services , proudly announces its participation as a Gold Sponsor at the prestigious Brandon Hall HCM Excellence Conference, Florida, from February 13th to 15th, 2024. Infopro Learning will be stationed at Booth #5 throughout the event, showcasing its groundbreaking AI-driven learning solutions.Dr. Ashwin Mehta, Global Learning Technology and Innovation Lead at Bayer Corporation and esteemed client of Infopro Learning, and Arun Prakash, Executive Vice President & Chief Learning Architect at Infopro Learning, Inc., will deliver an enlightening speaking session on Wednesday, February 14th, at 2:45 PM EST in Speaking Room Coral AB.Titled "Creating High-Impact, High-Performance Learning Solutions with AI," the session will delve into the core principles of Infopro Learning's Intelligent Design Framework workflow. Attendees can expect to explore real-world applications and success stories where AI has driven substantial performance improvements. Furthermore, the session will address the ethical considerations and responsible AI practices integral to the framework's implementation while also identifying opportunities for harnessing AI's potential to drive high-impact solutions in specific contexts.“Generative AI has ignited a natural curiosity across L&D professionals. The potential for transformation is exciting, and the conversation helps to shape the next steps in our evolution as an industry. In this session we will explore both tangible and practical applications of AI for learning, and we will discuss the transformation possible with responsible uses of this rapidly-changing set of technologies?”- Dr. Ashwin Mehta, Global Learning Technology & Innovation Lead, Bayer Pharmaceutical (MAPV)This session promises invaluable insights for business leaders, L&D professionals, and technology enthusiasts, underscoring the transformative potential of AI in shaping solutions that deliver tangible results.Infopro Learning's contingent at the conference includes:.Nolan Hout, Senior Vice President.Andrea Turner, Executive Vice President - Global Delivery.Scott Margason, Executive Vice President - Learning.Madhuri Shinde, Director - Learning Experience Architecture.Mridusmita Talukdar, Associate Vice President - Talent Development.Payal Mukherjee, Director - Learning Experience ArchitectureThey will be available to engage with attendees, providing comprehensive information on Infopro Learning's innovative solutions and addressing inquiries.About Infopro LearningInfopro Learning is an award-winning workforce transformation consultancy that unlocks the potential of people to power business performance. As a global leader in talent development and managed learning services, Infopro Learning offers solutions that support the entire lifecycle of learning, from strategy to talent sourcing. Our approach is anchored in innovation, agility, and a distinctive performance driven design that provides a clear, measurable roadmap for achieving organizational objectives and delivering quantifiable outcomes.

