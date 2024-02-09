Near-Death Institute Releases Fascinating Book: DEATH - A Compilation Of Transformative Near-Death Experiences

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

DOVER, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Near Death Institute, LLC is proud to announce the release of their profound book, "DEATH - A Compilation of Transformative Near-Death Experiences."This compelling anthology sheds light on the often mysterious and transformative journey that individuals undertake when faced with death.In recent years, a cultural shift has been observed as more individuals feel empowered to share their encounters with the "almost dead."Breaking the silence surrounding near-death experiences, "DEATH" delves into the narratives of thirteen courageous individuals who have traversed the realms beyond life and returned with profound insights.Intriguingly, "DEATH" explores a diverse array of near-death experiences arising from medical trauma, accidents, surgery complications, and even lightning strikes.As society becomes more accepting and open to discussing these once-taboo topics, the Near-Death Institute aims to foster understanding and compassion for those who have encountered the extraordinary."We are thrilled to present 'DEATH,' a compilation that goes beyond the boundaries of the physical world to explore the profound and life-altering moments experienced by those on the precipice of death," said Ameera May, Co-Founder of the Near-Death Institute, LLC. "This book not only provides a glimpse into the unknown but also serves as a beacon of hope and inspiration for those who have faced their mortality."Readers will find themselves captivated by the vivid accounts shared within "DEATH," as each contributor offers a unique perspective on what lies beyond the threshold of life.The anthology transcends religious and cultural boundaries, inviting individuals of all backgrounds to contemplate the mysteries of existence and the potential for transformation that emerges from the brink of death."DEATH - A Compilation of Transformative Near-Death Experiences" is currently available for hardcover pre-order through the Near Death Institute's official website: or to purchase on Amazon beginning March 21st, 2024.Join us on select tour dates which begin in May and run through August 2024, where attendees will have the opportunity to engage with the authors and gain deeper insights into these extraordinary stories.Authors Include:Phillip SiracusaJennifer DeanEl SerumagaMichael MahoodKathryn AnnisKeshia GreeneGianina Sabău PopoviciSharon Sananda KumaraSharon MillimanSteve NoackMegan BrownSusan WalterReed MooresFor media inquiries, review copies, or to schedule interviews with any of our authors, please contact:Ameera May, Co Founder/PublicistNear-Death Institute, LLC...

