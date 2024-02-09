February 2024 Equipment, Truck, Vehicle And Tool Consignment Auctions Set By Assiter Auctioneers

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

2011 International WorkStar 7500 SX537 Truck Delivery Bucket Truck

Volvo L60G Wheel Loader

Genie GTH-1056 Telehandler

Assiter Auctioneers' First Quarter Equipment, Truck, Vehicle & Tool Auction set for February 2024

- Spanky AssiterCANYON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Assiter Auctioneers ( ) announces their first quarter equipment, truck, vehicle, and tool consignment auctions are set for Friday, February 16 and Sunday, February 25 according to Spanky Assiter, president of the company.“These first quarter auctions includes consignments from XCEL Energy, City of Amarillo, municipalities, US Bankruptcy Courts, banks, credit unions, corporations, companies, individual consignors and others,” said Assiter.“Don't get caught short this spring when you need equipment, trucks, vehicles or tools on your job site. Make plans to bid and purchase what you need and be ready to work.”This auction consists of TWO distinct events:AUCTION ONE – Onsite on February 16 at 10AM CST - Features: Heavy & Contractors Equipment ● Vehicles ● Trucks ● Recreational Vehicles ● Ag Machinery ● Trailers● and More with live onsite and online bidding.AUCTION TWO – Online with bidding closing on February 25 at 7PM CST – Features: Small Equipment ● Contractors Equipment ● Power Tools ● Personal Property ● Miscellaneous Items ● and More with online only bidding with bidding beginning to close on February 25 at 7 pm.Visit Assiter for more information about these auction events.Consignments Include:-- Equipment: Aerial Lifts, Crawler Tractors / Dozers, Forklifts / Telehandlers, Skid Steers, Trenchers, Wheel Loaders-- Light Equipment & Construction Support: Air Compressors, Other Light Equipment / MISC, Pressure Washers, Roll-Off / Shipping Containers, ShopEquipment / Tools, Welders / Welding Supplies-- Truck Tractors: Truck Tractors Day Cabs, Truck Tractors Sleeper Cabs-- Commercial & Specialty Trucks: Boom / Crane Trucks, Box Trucks, Bucket Trucks, Buses, Cab & Chassis, Digger Derrick Trucks, Dump Trucks, OtherSpecialty Trucks-- Autos, Pickups, SUVs, & Vans: Autos, Pickups, SUVs, Vans-- Recreational Vehicles / Water: ATV / UTV, ATV / UTV, Boats & Marine, Carts, Motorcycles, Motorhomes-- Trailers: Fifth Wheel Trailers, Office Trailers / Modular Buildings / Mobile Homes, Trailers, Trailers, Travel Trailers-- Attachments: Misc. Equipment Attachments / Buckets, Skid Steer Attachments-- Farm Machinery, Implements, & Livestock Equipment: Farm Equipment, Livestock Equipment, Tractors, Collector Cars & Special Interest-- Automotive Parts, Landscaping / Lawn & Garden Equipment, Uncategorized-- Personal Property: Electronics, Other, Tires, Tools, Toys/HobbyFor more information about these auction events, contact Assiter Auctioneers (806.655.3900) or visit .The consignment auctions are conveniently located at the Assiter Auctioneers Auction Facility at 16650 Interstate 27, Canyon, TX 79015 which is on the West side of Interstate 27 between Amarillo and Canyon, Texas.Assiter Auctioneers, based in Canyon, Texas, specializes in the sale of residential and commercial real estate, heavy equipment, trucks, vehicles, farm machinery and other assets including estate sales through live and online auctions.For information about Spanky's Freedom Car Auctions, which specializes in the sale of classic and collector cars, visit or call (844.398.6630) for more information.# # #About Assiter AuctioneersAssiter Auctioneers specializes in the sale of residential and commercial real estate, classic and collector cars, heavy equipment, trucks, vehicles, farm machinery and other assets including estate sales through live and online auctions. Headquarters in Canyon, TX, our highly experienced marketing staff and internationally award-winning auctioneers know that every auction is unique and conduct skillfully managed, highly professional events while ensuring that our clients receive the results they desire. Are you thinking of selling? For more information about Assiter Auctioneers, visit or call 806.655.3900.

