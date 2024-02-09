Daniel P Quinn Wins Best Human Rights Script And Best International Writer At Cine Casino Festival In Atlantic City

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Quinn Wins Best Human Rights Script and Best International Writer at Cine Casino Festival in Atlantic City.

NUTLEY, NJ, USA, February 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Daniel P Quinn Wins Best Human Rights Script and Best International Writer at Cine Festival in Atlantic CityThe New Cinema Festival in Dublin, Ireland has announced the winners of their annual awards, and among them is American filmmaker and writer, Daniel P Quinn. Quinn has been awarded the prestigious titles of Best Human Rights Script and Best International Writer for his book, "AMERICAN PHANTASMAGORIA in Dublin."Quinn's book, which was published by Lulu, explores the history of Italy and Newark, also known as Nevarca. The book delves into the cultural and social impact of these cities and their influence on American culture. Quinn's work has been praised for its unique perspective and thought-provoking content.The New Cinema Festival, which celebrates and promotes independent filmmakers and writers, recognized Quinn's book for its exceptional storytelling and contribution to the film industry. The festival's judges were impressed by Quinn's ability to shed light on important human rights issues through his writing.Quinn's success at the New Cinema Festival in Dublin is a testament to his talent and dedication to his craft. He has previously won awards at other film festivals and has been recognized for his contributions to the arts. Quinn's work continues to inspire and educate audiences around the world.Congratulations to Daniel P Quinn on his well-deserved wins at the New Cinema Festival in Dublin. His book, "AMERICAN PHANTASMAGORIA in Dublin," is a must-read for anyone interested in the intersection of culture, history, and cinema. Quinn's achievements serve as an inspiration to aspiring filmmakers and writers, and we look forward to seeing more of his work in the future.

