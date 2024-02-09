Mr. O'Connor is a certified public accountant and is a partner with Bridge CPA LLC and was formerly a partner at the public accounting firm PKF Mueller and a financial services partner with the public accounting firm Crowe LLP. Mr. O'Connor has served on the board of directors of BankFinancial NA since January, 2023. Mr. O'Connor will serve as a director of BankFinancial Corporation in the class of directors with terms expiring at BFIN's 2025 Annual Meeting of stockholders.

Mr. Mackovak is a co-founder and managing member of Strategic Value Bank Partners, LLC, an investment firm based in Cleveland, Ohio that invests in community banks. Strategic Value Bank Partners is one of BankFinancial Corporation's larger institutional stockholders. Mr. Mackovak has significant current and prior experience as a board member of other community banks and thrifts. Prior to co-founding Strategic Value Bank Partners, Mr. Mackovak had senior leadership roles and experience with several investment analysis and advisory firms since 2004. Mr. Mackovak will serve as a director of BankFinancial Corporation in the class of directors with terms expiring at BFIN's 2026 Annual Meeting of stockholders.

On February 7, 2024, BankFinancial Corporation, Strategic Value Bank Partners, LLC, Strategic Value Investors LP and Mr. Mackovak (collectively, the“SVB Partners Parties”) agreed to a Standstill Agreement. The Standstill Agreement provides that, among other things, at any annual meeting of BankFinancial Corporation's stockholders during the Standstill Period provided for in the Standstill Agreement, the SVB Partners Parties will vote all BankFinancial Corporation shares that they beneficially own in favor of the nominees for election or reelection as a director selected by the Corporate Governance and Nominating Committee of BankFinancial Corporation's board of directors and will otherwise support such director candidates, and with respect to any other proposal submitted by any stockholder, will vote all BankFinancial shares that they beneficially own in accordance with the recommendation of BankFinancial Corporation's board of directors.

In announcing the expansion of the BankFinancial Corporation Board of Directors, F. Morgan Gasior, the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of BankFinancial, said“The addition of Mr. O'Connor and Mr. Mackovak to the Board of Directors contributes additional financial services expertise and experience and, in the case of Mr. Mackovak, continues our practice of institutional investor/shareholder representation on the Board.”

