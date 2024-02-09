ITW Board Of Directors Declares Quarterly Dividend

About Illinois Tool Works ITW (NYSE: ITW) is a Fortune 200 global multi-industry manufacturing leader with revenue of $16.1 billion in 2023. The company's seven industry-leading segments leverage the unique ITW Business Model to drive solid growth with best-in-class margins and returns in markets where highly innovative, customer-focused solutions are required. ITW's approximately 45,000 dedicated colleagues around the world thrive in the company's decentralized and entrepreneurial culture.

